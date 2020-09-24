Grand Island Central Catholic sweeps Patriots despite missing 13 serves

Grand Island Central Catholic had its problems from the service line Thursday night.
But the Class C-1 No. 4 Crusaders still managed to find a way to get a sweep.
Despite missing 13 serves, GICC raised its record to 12-1 on the season after defeating Adams Central 25-23, 25-19, 25-21 at Central Catholic High School.
Crusader coach Sharon Zavala said it almost became a habit for GICC in missing those serves.
“We just had a lot of problems with serving tonight. And then I think it got into their heads. And then when we did get them over, we weren’t serving aggressively at all,” Zavala said.
At first, the Crusaders were having their way in building a 13-5 first set lead. But behind the play of Jessica Babcock, the Patriots got back into the match. The 5-foot-7 junior recorded five of her 11 kills during a 13-5 run with her final one tying the match at 18-all. She gave Adams Central the lead with a block, which was followed by a Emma Estrada ace serve.
After two errors allowed the Crusaders to even it up, Babcock had another kill to give AC a 21-20 lead.
However Chloe Cloud responded with three kills and a block to help GICC rally and take the first set.
Patriot coach Libby Lollman said they had their chance right there but felt the slow start hurt Adams Central more than anything.
“We know volleyball is a game of momentum that it’s hard to let those little things go when we competed as hard as we did in the first set,” Lollman said. “We battled back from a good deficit. But you really can’t get behind against a team like that. You gotta go from the get go.”
Zavala said she felt fortunate the Crusaders grabbed that first stanza as they ran out of the 18 substitutions a team is allowed to use in a set. She subbed in some players to try and stop Adams Central’s momentum when they were making the comeback.
“We had two players in there that weren’t starters and they had to play in front row. Those players never played front row varsity,” Zavala said. “I call that surviving.”
GICC grabbed the second set despite missing eight serves in the stanza. But Adams Central wasn’t able to get its offense going as it recorded seven kills in the set. Lollman said that had to do with passing.
“We just couldn’t finish plays and couldn’t better the next ball,” Lollman said. “You have to get a good touch but we didn’t do a good job of bettering the next contact. We would have a good dig but didn’t have a good set.”
GICC was able to keep most of its serves in play in the third set, which helped it to a 24-17 lead. Adams Central didn’t quit as Camille Wellensiek had two blocks to help bring them back to within 24-21.
But Gracie Woods pounded down her seventh kill of the match to give GICC the win.
Caitlyn Scott joined Babcock with 11 kills for the Patriots, while Chelsey Wiseman dished out 17 assists.
GICC had 39 kills which was led by Cloud’s 14. Lollman said the Crusaders’ offense was hard to stop at times, even though the Patriots did record five blocks.
“They run such a fast offense and have the hitters that can put the ball down,” Lollman said. “We don’t see the speed like that a lot. If you take a play off or are late on the block, those plays make a huge difference.”
Carolyn Maser dished out 29 assists, while Haily Asche led the defense with 19 digs.
Zavala said she was pleased to get the win over the Patriots.
“I thought we really battled well because Adams Central is a very good team,” Zavala said. “It was a very hard fought game. They were very good servers. We did manage to win a lot of out of system balls.”
Both teams will play in tournaments on Saturday. GICC will compete in the Holdrege Tournament, while Adams Central hosts its home tournament.
Grand Island CC 3, Adams Central 0
Adams Central (10-5) 23 19 21
Grand Island CC (12-1) 25 25 25
ADAMS CENTRAL (Kills-aces-blocks) — Jacy Gannon 0-0-0, Chelsey Wiseman 1-0-0, Hannah Gengenbach 0-0-0, Morgan Burr 0-0-0, Jessica Babcock 11-0-1, Elizabeth Anderson 0-2-0, Caitlyn Scott 11-0-0, Camille Wellensiek 1-0-2, Lauryn Scott 2-1-2, Emma Estrada 4-2-0.
GRAND ISLAND CC (Kills-aces-blocks) — Haily Asche 2-1-0, Lauren Taylor 0-0-0, Alyssa Wilson 0-0-0, Rylie Rice 4-1-0, Evan Glade 4-1-0, Carolyn Maser 3-0-2, Maddie Weyers 0-0-0, Chloe Cloud 14-0-1, Maddie Urbanski 0-1-0, Gracie Woods 7-0-1, Kylee Hasselmann 0-1-0, Lucy Ghaifan 5-0-2.
SET ASSISTS — AC: Wiseman 17, Anderson 3. GICC: Maser 29, Woods 3.
NOTE: Independent sports writer Marc Zavala is the son of GICC head coach Sharon Zavala.
