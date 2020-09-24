Grand Island Central Catholic sweeps Patriots despite missing 13 serves

“We know volleyball is a game of momentum that it’s hard to let those little things go when we competed as hard as we did in the first set,” Lollman said. “We battled back from a good deficit. But you really can’t get behind against a team like that. You gotta go from the get go.”

Zavala said she felt fortunate the Crusaders grabbed that first stanza as they ran out of the 18 substitutions a team is allowed to use in a set. She subbed in some players to try and stop Adams Central’s momentum when they were making the comeback.

“We had two players in there that weren’t starters and they had to play in front row. Those players never played front row varsity,” Zavala said. “I call that surviving.”

GICC grabbed the second set despite missing eight serves in the stanza. But Adams Central wasn’t able to get its offense going as it recorded seven kills in the set. Lollman said that had to do with passing.

“We just couldn’t finish plays and couldn’t better the next ball,” Lollman said. “You have to get a good touch but we didn’t do a good job of bettering the next contact. We would have a good dig but didn’t have a good set.”