Grand Island Central Catholic teams all seeded for state tennis

Grand Island Central Catholic got a positive sign heading into the boys state tennis tournament.

All four of the Crusader teams earned seeds in their divisions for the state tourney, which begins at 9 a.m. today at Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln.

GICC coach James Lowry said he’s happy to see all the Crusaders get seeded.

“That’s always great to see,” Lowry said. “They’ve all worked hard to be in that position. Now all we need to do is go out and play.”

Both doubles team earned the highest seeds. The No. 1 doubles team of Jackson Farias and Jackson Henry earned the No. 3 seed, while the No. 2 doubles team of Alex King and Jonathan Schardt are the No. 4 seed.

Also, Caden Menagh earned the No. 11 seed at No. 1 singles, while Bowdie Fox is the No. 7 seed at No. 2 singles.

There is some experience in the two teams as Farias and Schardt were together at No. 1 doubles last year and finished sixth.

Lowry said he hopes experience helps.