Grand Island Central Catholic teams all seeded for state tennis

Grand Island Central Catholic got a positive sign heading into the boys state tennis tournament.
All four of the Crusader teams earned seeds in their divisions for the state tourney, which begins at 9 a.m. today at Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln.
GICC coach James Lowry said he’s happy to see all the Crusaders get seeded.
“That’s always great to see,” Lowry said. “They’ve all worked hard to be in that position. Now all we need to do is go out and play.”
Both doubles team earned the highest seeds. The No. 1 doubles team of Jackson Farias and Jackson Henry earned the No. 3 seed, while the No. 2 doubles team of Alex King and Jonathan Schardt are the No. 4 seed.
Also, Caden Menagh earned the No. 11 seed at No. 1 singles, while Bowdie Fox is the No. 7 seed at No. 2 singles.
There is some experience in the two teams as Farias and Schardt were together at No. 1 doubles last year and finished sixth.
Lowry said he hopes experience helps.
“Those two players know what to expect down there, and they can help the other players, especially their partners, with all that,” he said. “The others may be new but they’ve played a lot of tennis over the years so we’ll just go out and play and see what we can do.”
Lowry said no matter what happens at state, he’s enjoyed coaching this team.
“It’s been a great year. We have great senior leadership in Jackson (Farias) and (alternate) Koby Bales. They do a great job controlling the team,” Lowry said. “That makes things a little easier for me.
“This weekend, we just need to approach it as another tennis meet and just play. It’s always fun to see what happens. Hopefully we can compete well down there.”
Class A
The Grand Island Senior High squad will head to Harry & Gail Koch Family Tennis Center at Tranquility Park for the Class A meet.
None of the Islanders are seeded.
Kaleb Brosz takes on No. 13 seed Jackson Schwanebeck of Norfolk at No. 1 singles, while Izaak Pierson battles No. 10 seed Shane Miller of Fremont at No. 2 singles.
At No. 1 doubles, Leizer Chi Acosta and Alexander Roeser take on No. 9 seed Jake Bonnett and Alexander Kugler of Omaha Westside.
At No. 2 doubles, Alex Morente Riz and Diego Espinoza Garcia battle No. 10 seed Carter Eastridge and Talik Runge of Millard South.
