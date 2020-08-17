Grand Island Central Catholic head softball coach Brock Culler doesn’t hesitate a second to name his team’s biggest strength entering the 2020 season.
“It’s our seniors, no doubt,” Culler said.
Behind a large senior class, the Crusaders enter Thursday’s opener at Columbus Lakeview with plenty of optimism.
GICC — which is a co-op team that also includes players from Heartland Lutheran, Doniphan-Trumbull and Wood River — won’t lack experience.
“We have seven seniors, and all of them have a ton of playing time,” Culler said. “They have years and years of playing experience.
“They provide us with a lot of leadership and set good examples. They are doing everything that you could ask for.”
Among the most experienced players returning to the lineup are senior infielders Lexie Mudloff, KJ Paulk, Boston Boucher and Jessica Zehendner; senior pitcher Andrea Palma; junior catcher Shaylin Kucera and sophomore outfielder Kylie Gangwish.
Senior pitcher Alicyn O’Neill, freshman catcher Avery O’Boyle and freshman infielder Braelyn Sindelar are among the players that Culler feels could also make a strong impact.
While the Crusaders are setting their goals like any other season in some ways, in others there is a different mindset to the upcoming fall.
“We always try to win our (Lou-Platte) conference (tournament),” Culler said. “We want to try to win districts and make the state tournament. With this group, I’ve said we are glad that we’re going to be able to play.
“I told them on the first day of practice that every day we get to treat it as a blessing. We’re trying to put our team goals on the backburner and focus on playing day-to-day.”
But the Crusaders could have the pieces to make a run at some of their traditional goals.
“This has the potential to be the best offensive team I’ve ever had,” Culler said. “When we put a potential lineup down on a piece of paper, there are no easy outs. We have great batters up and down the lineup.”
An improved and deep pitching staff will also be a huge plus for Central Catholic.
“We are six deep this year, which is unbelievable,” Culler said. “Last year we had some injuries and only had two (pitchers). This year we have six, and all six are varsity-level pitchers. That’s really nice to have.”
The coach is looking for the defense to continue to improve.
“Our defense will be solid,” he said. “Like any team, we can shore some things up and show some improvement. But with our experience, we don’t have to spend a lot of time working on things. This group picks things up pretty fast, and they like to be challenged.”
The schedule should provide plenty of those challenges.
“I love our schedule,” Culler said. “We get to see great teams, great athletes and good coaches. Early on we face Fairbury and York. We go to the Seward tournament. We’ll see Kearney Catholic, McCook, North Platte and Gering and then get Northwest and Hastings. Going through our schedule, you’ll find all kinds of tough teams to play.”
The Crusaders are more than ready to begin taking on those tough teams.
“I really, really look forward to putting this team on the field and get going,” Culler said. “We want to have a great season. We have a lot of young talent, and I really like our coaching staff. Everything is in place. Now we need to go out and play.”
