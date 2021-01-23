Grand Island Central Catholic uses another fourth-quarter rally to top Adams Central

HASTINGS — Turning the tables proved to be a winning move for Class C-1 No. 1-rated Grand Island Central Catholic Saturday.
After seeing a diamond-and-1 defense limit leading scorer Rylie Rice for the second consecutive game, the Crusaders decided to use that defense themselves to start the fourth quarter against Adams Central.
And that helped spark a 12-0 run that turned a nine-point deficit into a 50-45 victory.
“We put a diamond-and-1 on them, and it was just something I tried and it ended up working out for us because I don’t think they have an offense for it,” GICC coach Stacia Rice said.
Adams Central turned the ball over seven times in the fourth after using a 14-2 run to close out the third period to go up 40-31.
“We played three quarters of a complete game, and that fourth quarter kind of hurt us,” Patriots coach Evan Smith said. “It was the same thing against Northwest the other night where we had a good lead and we felt good. They switched defenses on us and junked Libby (Trausch), which caused some confusion for some of our girls. But a lot of it was careless, soft passes.”
Central Catholic (14-0) trailed by a total of 15 points entering the fourth quarter of its last two games but has surged over the final eight minutes of both.
“I’m hoping it doesn’t take us three quarters to figure it out, but there are so many holes in that diamond-and-1, and we know people are going to play us with that until we can score consistently,” Stacia Rice said.
“We have a lot of really good ballplayers on our team, and I just get upset with them because they are so good and sometimes when they’re not looking to score, it’s frustrating.”
Grace Herbek came off the bench to score two of the first three baskets in the 12-0 run to get things going.
“Grace Herbek’s a really good shooter and she’s put a lot of time into it,” Stacia Rice said. “Her coming out and hitting some big shots, Alyssa (Wilson) hitting a 3 and then Rylie hitting a bank (3-pointer) helped.”
Wilson led the Crusaders with 15 points — all on 3-pointers — and Chloe Cloud added 11. Rylie Rice finished with eight.
Jessica Babcock had 17 points and Trausch 12 for the Patriots, who felt they had things under control after a strong third quarter.
“I thought we were confident with our passes, and we had some kids hit some big shots and find the open girl and make the extra pass,” Smith said. “We were able to get some putbacks. Rachel (Goodon) did a good job rebounding there, and Cami (Wellensiek) did a good job getting her hands on the ball and finding people.”
GICC now enters Centennnial Conference Tournament play and will host a quarterfinal on Tuesday.
“We’re just looking one game at a time,” Stacia Rice said. “Our conference is going to be really, really tough. We’ve got to be ready to play either Aquinas or Bishop (Neumann) on Tuesday. They’re going to come gunning for us. Everyone is gunning for us because we haven’t lost year.”