Grand Island Central Catholic uses another fourth-quarter rally to top Adams Central

“I’m hoping it doesn’t take us three quarters to figure it out, but there are so many holes in that diamond-and-1, and we know people are going to play us with that until we can score consistently,” Stacia Rice said.

“We have a lot of really good ballplayers on our team, and I just get upset with them because they are so good and sometimes when they’re not looking to score, it’s frustrating.”

Grace Herbek came off the bench to score two of the first three baskets in the 12-0 run to get things going.

“Grace Herbek’s a really good shooter and she’s put a lot of time into it,” Stacia Rice said. “Her coming out and hitting some big shots, Alyssa (Wilson) hitting a 3 and then Rylie hitting a bank (3-pointer) helped.”

Wilson led the Crusaders with 15 points — all on 3-pointers — and Chloe Cloud added 11. Rylie Rice finished with eight.

Jessica Babcock had 17 points and Trausch 12 for the Patriots, who felt they had things under control after a strong third quarter.