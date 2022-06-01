Grand Island Central Catholic wins fourth Class NSAA Cup in five years.

For the fourth time in five years, the Class C NSAA Cup is going into the trophy case at Grand Island Central Catholic.

After another strong successful 2021-22 year in activities, Crusaders captured the Nebraska Schools Activities Association honor with 475 points, 90 points better than runner-up Columbus Scotus.

GICC activities director Dick Ross said the credit goes to the student-athletes, especially the seniors, as well as the coaches.

“We have some great kids here. The senior class that just graduated were really dedicated throughout their four years,” Ross said. “They’ve been great leaders to our younger kids, who have just carried over from that.

“And we have great coaches who spend a lot of time in their activities.

The Crusaders also won the boys division with 282.5 points, just 25 points ahead of Scotus. The GICC girls finished third in their division with 242.5 points.

The NSAA Cup recognizes the most successful activities programs in the state. Winners are determined by a point system based on participation in NSAA education-based activities and performance in state championship events within each division and class. Music, which does not have a state-level event, earns points based on participation at the district music contest.

The boys and girls competitions in each class earns both participation and performance points from their respective activities. In the All-School Division, schools receive participation points for each of its NSAA registered programs, and additional points for placing in NSAA Championship events.

All schools finishing in the top eight positions (plus any ties) in a State Championship event receive

points. In activities involving cooperative agreements, each of the schools in the cooperative will earn the points for that respective event providing they have at least one student participating on the cooperative varsity team.

The Crusader boys scored 50 points for winning the Class C state track and field title last month, while scoring 45 points on for their Class C-2 state runner-up finish in boys basketball.

Girls basketball scored 40 points for their third-place finish, while scoring 35 points on their fourth-place finishes in volleyball, boys tennis and girls tennis. The boys golf team scored 30 points for taking fifth at the Class C state meet. Both boys and girls received 22.5 points for co-op with Northwest soccer teams with their berths to the state tournament.

Journalism received 20 points and girls golf earned 15 points.

“We had a great start to the year thanks to our success in the fall,” Ross said. “That carried over into the winter with our basketball teams performing well as well as getting points from state journalism. I knew we would have a chance to win it if we have a good spring. That’s what we did.”

Northwest had a strong showing in their activities during the school year as well.

The Vikings finished fourth with 490 points overall. Northwest finished third in the girls division with 307.5 points, while grabbing fourth in the boys division with 285 points.

“We are super proud of the participation across the board in all of the activities,” NW activities director Matt Fritsche said. “We are thankful for their dedication as well as the dedication of our sponsors and coaches that are terrific leaders. That’s a great achievement for everyone involved.”

And Grand Island Senior High finished 10th in the Class A boys standings.

The area found success in the NSAA Cup standings.

- In Class C boys, Burwell finished sixth with 190 points, while Doniphan-Trumbull was eighth with 172.5.

- In the Class C girls, Hastings St. Cecilia was tied for ninth with 175 points.

- In the Class D girls, Nebraska Christian finished eighth with 152.5 points.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.