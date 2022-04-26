Grand Island Central Catholic's Ben Alberts, Marissa Rerucha have big days at CNTC

It’s pretty safe to say that Grand Island Central Catholic’s Ben Alberts and Marissa Rerucha had big days.

Ben Alberts captured the 800 with a meet record 1:55.83, while Marissa Rerecha cleared a personal-best 12-1 in the girls pole vault during the Grand Island Independent Central Nebraska Track and Field Championships Monday at Northwest.

“Those were just tremendous performances out of those two kids,” GICC coach Keith Kester said.

Alberts, who broke Adams Central’s Russ Ivey’s time of 1:57.40 that was set in 1998, led almost the entire race. He won the race over St. Paul’s Conner Wells, who finished second at 1:58.85.

“I was really planning a 1:56. When I crossed the line and I saw a 1:55, I was shocked,” Alberts said. “I was not expecting that at all.”

Alberts stayed ahead of Wells, who is the returning Class B state champion in the event.

“Thats’ the way Kester told me to run the race and that’s what I needed to do. I needed to get out in front of him, so else I’m probably not going to catch him,” Alberts said. “Wells is an outstanding runner who has great speed”

And as for Rerucha, her previous best was 11-6, which she set at the Dave Gee Invite just this past Thursday.

At the CNTC, she improved by seven inches, which impressed Rerucha. The mark is the best mark in the state regardless of class so far.

“I’m just in shock,” she said. “I wanted to go 11-6 at the start of the year but now here I am just clearing 12-1. It’s just unreal.”

And no problem on her next marks. She cleared 11-9 on her first attempt, then got the 12-1 mark on her second attempt.

Heartland’s Mariah Tessman was second at 10-7 and Adams Central’s Megyn Scott was third at 10-1.

The 12-1 mark put her third on the All-Time All-Area leaders, just beating out Giltner’s Hannah Preissler, who had a 12-0.

“Oh wow. That’s awesome,” Rerucha said. “I remember watching Hannah at this meet and she was a great vaulter.”

Northwest’s Urbanski, HSC’s Vargas win 3 events

A pair of juniors won three events during the CNTC.

Hastings St. Cecilia’s Alayna Vargas and Northwest’s Avyn Urbanski won two individual events and both were members of a relay.

Vargas captured the 800 at 2:27.24, while taking the 1,600 at 5:38.64. She was a member of winning 3,200 relay team that won at 10:06.49 with Erin Sheehy, Jill Parr and Chloe Rossow.

Urbanski took the 100 at 12.44 and the 200 at 26.07. She joined Kamrynn Mings, Kyra Ray and Emma Harb on the winning 400 relay that won at 50.20.

Urbanski had some company in the 200 as she won the race over teammates Samantha Roby and Kyra Ray, who came in at 26.71 and 26.83.

Double winners

While Urbanski and Vargas each won three events, there were plenty of double winners during the CNTC meet on Monday.

Those individuals included:

- Aurora’s Gage Griffith captured the boys discus (186-3) and shot put (60-10 1/2). That gave him the outstanding boys athlete of the meet.

- Osceola’s Isaiah Zelasney won the 100 (11.10) and 200 (22.44).

- Adams Central’s Luke Bonifas took the 1,600 (4:30.00) and 3,200 (9:47.29).

- Arcadia-Loup City’s Jessica Stieb captured the shot put (42-10 3/4) and discus (138-8).

- Northwest teammates Reba Mader and Mings were part of two wins. Mader captured the 400 with a meet record 57.89 to give her the outstanding girls athlete of the meet. She joined Mings with Whitney Loman and Samantha Roby on the winning 1,600 relay, who came in at 4:09.23. Mings was also part of the 400 relay.

