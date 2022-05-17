Grand Island Central Catholic's Fox dominates C-4 meet; Doniphan-Trumbull takes district title

Winning district golf championships has become a family tradition to the Fox family.

Bowdie Fox added to that legacy during the Class C, District 4 Meet Tuesday at Indianhead Golf Course.

And had quite a day in doing so.

The Grand Island Central Catholic junior finished with five birdies and an eagle during the meet.

That helped him take home the individual district title on Tuesday with a 65, six strokes better than runner-up Ethan Smith of Doniphan-Trumbull.

That also helped the Crusaders finish second with a 317 in earning a berth to the state golf meet. Doniphan-Trumbull captured the district team title with a school-record 306.

Fox, who had no bogeys on the day, said it was special to win a district title just like his older brothers Gavin and Eli did when they competed for the Crusaders. Gavin won a district title in 2017 and Eli captured one in 2019.

“Both of my brothers accomplished this as well so that is nice that I’m able to do that,” Fox said. “But I couldn’t believe the way I won it.

“I was just in the zone and just playing my game. I was doing my thing and it was working for me. I can’t expect much more than that.”

GICC coach Craig Rupp said Bowdie just had a good day.

“He had an unbelievable day,” Rupp said. “That was fun to watch him do what he did today. I’m happy for him.”

The eagle he had came on the par-4, hole 10. His tee shot went to the right of the green. Then he chipped the ball onto the green and it rolled into the hole.

“I was shocked that I was able to do that,” Fox said. “My tee shot went to the right about 100 yards out from the green. I hit a really good wedge and it just happened to roll into the hole after it hit the green.”

While Fox had a good day individually, Doniphan-Trumbull had a good day as a team.

The Cardinals had three golfers shoot in the 70s to get the school record. While Smith finished second, Andrew Stock and Hayden Dzingle both fired a 75 to finish third and fourth, respectively.

Camdyn Beirow fired an 85 and Collin Jepson came in with a 94 to round out the Cardinal squad.

DT coach Chris Seberger said it’s been a goal for the Cardinals to break the school record, which was a 317.

“What a day,” Seberger said. “We win the district title and beat the school record by 11 strokes. We probably could have played a little better as we had some kids struggle on some holes but they came back with some nice scores.”

Jackson Henry was the other medalist for the Crusaders, coming in eighth with an 80. Jonathan Schardt fired an 85, while Jacob Stegman carded an 87 and Joseph Koralewski shot an 88.

Rupp said he’s happy to be taking the Crusaders to another state golf meet, which will be their seventh consecutive trip of qualifying as a team.

“I’m proud of what we did today. Doniphan-Trumbull played fantastic,” Rupp said. “We played well even though we did leave a few out there. But we’re excited to be going back to state. We’ll see what happens next week.”

