Grand Island Central Catholic's Herbek gets to relive high school days one more time during NCA All-Star game

LINCOLN—The 42nd NCA All-Star Girls’ Basketball Game and the 53rd Nebraska Coaches Association Boys’ Basketball Game are set to take place Monday night in Lincoln.

The games will be played at Lincoln North Star, with the girls’ game schedule for a 6 p.m. tip-off and the boys at 8 p.m.

On the boys side, Grand Island Central Catholic’s Isaac Herbek will get one last chance to showcase his skills on the court before heading to the University of Nebraska-Kearney where he will play football for the Lopers this fall.

Herbek was a member of the All-Heartland Super Squad first team. He averaged 15.8 points per game on a 58% field goal percentage. He will play for the Blue team on Monday and said he’s excited to get back out there again.

“It’s an honor to get selected to play in this, and I know it’s just a few kids around,” Herbek said. “I’m excited to get to know these guys. …Knowing this is probably the last time I get to compete at this level in basketball, it’s going to mean a lot to go out there and give it my all one last time.”

GICC lost to Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 43-42, in the C-2 championship game at this year’s state basketball tournament. Bulldog Jasob Sjuts hit one of his two free throws to put Humphrey/LHF up by one point with 3.7 seconds left in overtime.

Herbek will face off against Jason and his twin brother Jacob again on Monday, and he’s looking forward to it.

“It’s going to be cool to be on the court with them again and compete with them one last time also, knowing that last time didn’t go the way I wanted,” Herbek said.

Typically, not a lot of defense is played in an all-star game, and it’s more like a pickup basketball game. Herbek said that while that’s likely the case on Monday, he’s trying to lead his team to victory while showcasing their skills and having fun.

“I think it’s a little bit of both,” Herbek said. “I’m going out there to have a great time. I really want to win but most of all have fun while doing it. …Everybody knows what they’re doing and everybody knows the game of basketball really well, so there’s not a lot of teaching that needs to be done.”

The players are chosen through nominations from their head coaches as well as having been picked from the All-Star selection committee.

Central City’s B.J. Blase has been selected to be a coach on the red squad.

The girls team will feature three area athletes along with an area coach, all of who will be on the red team.

Hastings St. Cecilia’s Bailey Kissinger, Adams Central’s Libby Trausch and Broken Bow’s Kailyn Scott will take part in the game while Adams Central’s Evan Smith will be an assistant.