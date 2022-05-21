Grand Island Central Catholic's Marissa Rerucha reigns in Class C pole vault

OMAHA — Marissa Rerucha had a list of goals for her senior year in the pole vault.

The Grand Island Central Catholic senior accomplished many of them, including being a state champion.

One year after finishing second in the Class C girls pole vault, Rerucha came away with the Class C pole vault title Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium.

She cleared 11-6 to win the event. Battle Creek’s Mya Zohner, who beat Rerucha in the event last year, was second, clearing 11-0.

“(A state championship) was the main goal for me,” Rerucha said. “I really wanted to win it after last year.”

GICC coach Keith Kester said Rerucha is deserving of being a state champion.

“She had another outstanding day. She always

seems to raise to the occasion against great competition and today was different,” he said. “She is just a great competitor. She brings her A game every time she steps on the runway. I’m extremely proud of her.”

Rerucha came in at 10-0 and cleared the first two heights.

But at 11-0, she missed on her first attempt, but came back to clear it on her second attempt.

“That was nerve racking when I missed it but I knew I could do it because I cleared it before,” Rerucha said.

Next came 11-6 and Rerucha cleared that with no problem, while Zohner missed on all of her attempts.

Rerucha missed on her attempts on 12-0. She said she was very close to clearing that height.

“I was over the bar on the third attempt but I went sideways and went into the standards and the bar fell off,” Rerucha said. “It was really close.”

Kester said credit not only goes to Rerucha but to pole vault coach Gabe Baldwin, who was a state champion for GICC.

“Marissa spends so much time with coach Baldwin in the pole vault. He’s an outstanding coach and has a great relationship with our vaulters,” Kester said. “They work hard.”

Rerucha accomplished a lot during her senior season. She got over 12-0 for the first time and actually made 12-1 during the Grand Island Independent Central Nebraska Track and Field Championships this season. That put her third on the All-Time All-Area leaders.

Rerucha said while wanting to better her personal record, she was happy with what she accomplished.

“There’s just so much emotions,” Rerucha said. “It’s sad that it’s over but at the same time, I’m so proud with how I finished. I really couldn’t be more grateful.”

Teammate Avery O’Boyle also finished with a medal as she finished eighth in the 3,200 (12:21.76).

“That’s the best race she’s ever ran,” Kester said. “That was a season best for her by over 20 seconds. She ran a great race to get a medal.”

That allowed GICC to finish with 11 points after the first day.

The Crusader boys had two medalists as they sit with nine points in the Class C standings after the first day.

Both Isaac Herbek and Marcus Lowry both finished with personal bests during the triple jump.

Herbek led the way with a 44-5 3/4 leap for a third-place finish, while Lowry had a 42-11 1/2.

“Those two kids jumped really well,” Kester said. “Marcus jumps about eight inches better and (had) a number of quality jumps today. And Isaac had a very good series of jumps.”

GICC also put a number of athletes into Saturday’s finals for a chance to get more points.

The Crusaders have two competing in the 400 finals with Brayton Johnson running the fastest time of the prelims at 50.31, while Ben Alberts also made finals.

Johnson will also compete in the 200 final. Gage Steinke made the finals in the 100.

Alberts will also run in the 800. He has the fastest time ran in Class C this year at 1:55, while Herbek will be in the long jump.

“Our kids ran really well,” Kester said. “They go to meets with a purpose and hopefully we can compete with that same purpose tomorrow.”

