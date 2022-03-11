Grand Island Central Catholic's repeat falls short in overtime of C-2 final

LINCOLN — Grand Island Central Catholic’s quest to repeat as Class C-2 state champions came up short.

Just short.

Jason Sjuts’ free throw with 3.7 seconds remaining in overtime gave top-rated Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family a 43-42 victory over the No. 4 Crusaders Friday afternoon in the C-2 final at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

With 1.9 seconds left on the clock, GICC had an opportunity to win as Brayton Johnson’s high-arcing baseball pass from three-quarters court was caught just outside the paint on the baseline by Gil Jengmer. After going high in the air to make the catch, the 6-foot-8 Jengmer lofted up a 7-foot shot that bounced off rim, giving the Bulldogs the win.

Considering the situation — the Crusaders had to go nearly the length of the court in less than two seconds with their top two scorers on the bench after fouling out — GICC coach Tino Martinez said he probably couldn’t have asked for a better last-second look.

“It was point-blank and (Jengmer) had to reach for it a little bit on the catch,” Martinez said. “It was a phenomenal catch, a phenomenal throw and that’s a shot that Gil’s capable of making, so I’m sure that he’s beating himself up right now, but that’s just a tough play at that time.

“You see it on TV and all those things, (but) to have high school kids execute like that in this situation is really phenomenal that we even got the look that we got.”

Martinez said his squad had practiced their last-second play several times in recent weeks.

“I was confident in our guys’ ability to execute it,” Martinez said. “They did. We just came up a little short on the shot.”

The win gave Humphrey/LHF (28-1) its third state title in four years after having captured D-1 championships in 2019 and 2021. The Bulldogs won their three state-tournament games by a total of five points, having beat Howells-Dodge 55-52 in overtime in the first round before downing Norfolk Catholic 42-40 in the semifinals to avenge their lone loss of the season.

“My heart goes out to GICC,” Bulldogs coach Joe Hesse said. “They have some really good players — some really good kids and they played their butts off.”

Marcus Lowry scored a game-high 26 points and had nine rebounds to pace GICC (24-4). Jengmer added 12 points and three blocked shots for the Crusaders, who shot 51.6% from the floor (16 of 31), but finished 7 of 17 (41.2%) at the free-throw line and committed 16 turnovers.

After scoring 10 first-half points, Lowry kept Central Catholic in the game in the second half. The 6-3 senior had 16 points after the intermission, including all five of his team’s points in OT, and shot 10 of 14 from the field before fouling out with 3.7 seconds left.

“Marcus just has one of those games — a skill set that not a lot of players, at least at our level that we’ve seen, (have),” Martinez said. “He can play in, he can play out, he can drive it, he can shoot it, he’s got a great post game and he had all that on display today.”

Lowry did most of his damage in the second half, despite being the focus of a box-and-one defense by Humphrey/LHF.

“It was harder to get (the ball) down low where I want it, but handoffs were always open,” Lowry said of facing the box and one. “That’s how I got the majority of my points in the second half, so you’ve just got to find what’s open and take it.”

The Sjuts twins, Jason and Jacob, scored 16 points apiece to lead the Bulldogs.

“They’re great players and they’re a handful to stop and you have to do different things with them because they’re both capable of playing versatile roles for them — inside, outside,” Martinez said of the Sjuts duo. “They definitely were our focus. I don’t know how well we did, but we kept them at bay long enough to give us a chance.”

Easy scoring chances were scarce for both teams throughout. Humphrey/LHF won despite shooting 34.2% from the floor (13 of 38) and had just one field goal in the final 13:16. That came with 51 seconds left in overtime when Ethan Keller’s putback tied the score at 42-42.

“Both teams have a lot of length and that sometimes makes points hard to come by when you have that much length in the lane,” Martinez said. “It was a hard-fought game. Both teams played really hard.

“(I) thought we had a few chances to seal it in regulation and we couldn’t get it done. You’ve just got to tip your hat to Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, which did just enough to get the job done.”

GICC had a chance to take the lead with 4.8 seconds left in regulation, but Isaac Herbek missed a pair. As a team, the Crusaders were a combined 3 of 11 at the foul line in the fourth quarter and OT, including missing the front end of two one-and-one opportunities.

Herbek, who came to Lincoln as GICC’s leading scorer at 16.3 points per game, had two points against the Bulldogs before fouling out with 3:35 left in OT.

“Obviously, he never got into a rhythm,” Martinez said of Herbek. “They did a good job on him.”

Foul trouble plagued the Crusaders, especially Herbek who picked up his fourth personal with 6:24 left in regulation. GICC played the final 1:17 of the third quarter without its three leading scorers (Herbek, Lowry and Jengmer), who were all on the bench with three fouls apiece.

However, the trio of Bowdie Fox, Alex King and Jacob Stegman gave Martinez quality stints off the bench to keep the Crusaders close. Brayton Johnson’s two free throws with 2.1 seconds left in the third quarter cut GICC’s deficit to 32-31 entering the fourth.

“That was one thing that we’ve been able to avoid all year is foul trouble,” Martinez said. “We haven’t had to navigate that like we did today. Some kids stepped up for us that have not been in those positions, so I was really proud of them.”

Martinez said he was also proud of his entire senior class, which includes Wargak Tut, Payton Gangwish, Johnson, King, Herbek, Lowry and Jengmer.

“We knew we had a chance to be here, but I can’t speak enough of how good they’ve been,” Martinez said. “They set a great example at practice for us every day. They take everything from me that I throw at them and sometimes, that’s probably not all that fun, so I’m appreciative of them.

“I talked to them today before the game started because I didn’t want to get lost in the emotion about how much they do mean to me and how appreciative that me and the coaching staff are of them. They’re just a great bunch of kids and definitely going to be missed in our program.”

Friday marked GICC’s third consecutive appearance in the C-2 championship game. In that span, the Crusaders have 74 wins, a state title and two runner-up finishes.

“Obviously, I’ve been blessed with a lot of great players in Central Catholic uniforms,” Martinez said. “When we have time to look back on it and really take it all in, I think it was a culmination of a couple of really good groups of players that have come through almost at the same time.

“(I’m) very fortunate to have coached the groups that I have.”