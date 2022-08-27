Grand Island Central Classic wins two matches in Bill Marshall Classic

Grand Island Central Catholic had two different kinds of matches in getting a pair of sweeps at the Bill Marshall Classic.

The Class C-1, No. 1 Crusaders easily took care of Broken Bow 25-11, 25-10, while earning a tough 25-22, 25-16 win over Ord Saturday at the Heartland Events Center.

The two wins puts GICC at 3-0 on the season.

Crusader coach Sharon Zavala said she was pleased with what she saw.

“The kids did a nice job today,” she said. “We made plays when we had to.”

In their first match, GICC went on serving runs in both sets to take control, thanks to Carolyn Maser. The junior used a 7-0 run for an 11-6 lead in the first set, which slowly increased to 19-7, thanks to a 5-0 run by Hadlee Hasselman.

Then Maser used a 6-0 run for a 13-4 advantage in the second set. She had four ace serves in the match. Avery Kelly closed out the match with a 7-0 run.

Gracie Woods led the Crusaders with nine kills and 10 digs, while Lucy Ghaifan chipped in six. Maser had 17 assists.

“We didn’t miss a lot of serves in that match which was good to see,” Zavala said.

Then GICC was in a battle with Ord in the first set. The Chants had leads of 4-0, 16-12 and 21-19 leads in the first set. Kaidence Wilson had five of her six kills that helped Ord gain the early lead.

But the Crusaders rallied with a 6-1 run, where Kelly ended the set with a kill.

Then Maddie Schneider had a 6-0 run to give the Crusaders an 8-3 lead. Ord battled back to within three points a few time but GICC found ways to pull away to get the win.

Zavala said Ord gave the Crusaders problems for a while.

“They had some athletic kids who took some good swings,” “We had to make a little adjustments on our blocking. But we had kids step up and make some plays for us. And we played from behind pretty well. The girls kept their composure pretty well.”

Ghaifan led the Crusaders with 11 kills, while Woods chipped in seven. Maser had 22 assists and Tristyn Hedman led the defense with 14 digs.

Brooklyn Fox had 16 assists for the Chants.

GICC plays at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Blue Hill and hosts Class D-1, No. 3 Hastings St. Cecilia at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Ord fell to Milford in its other match 25-19, 25-18.

Grand Island CC 2, Broken Bow 0

Broken Bow 11 10

Grand Island CC 25 25

BROKEN BOW (Kills-aces-blocks) — Jessy Lowe 0-0-0, Caidyn Flenniken 3-0-0, Janae Marten 2-0-0, Hannah Barker 1-0-0, Halle Quinn 0-0-0, Addison Ellis 4-0-0, Caren Chapin 2-0-0, Macey Haines 0-1-0, Halle McCaslin 1-1-0.

GRAND ISLAND CC (Kills-aces-blocks) — Hannah Gellatly 0-0-0, Tristyn Hedman, 0-1-0, Avery Kelly 2-0-0, Carolyn Maser 2-4-1, Maddie Weyers 2-0-0, Gracie Woods 9-0-1, Hadlee Hasselman 2-0-2, Maddie Schneider 0-1-0, Lucy Ghaifan 6-0-0.

ASSISTS — BB: Chapin 8, Jonas 5. GICC: Maser 17, Gellatly 1, Hasselman 1.

Grand Island CC 2, Ord 0

Ord 22 16

Grand Island CC 25 25

ORD (Kills-aces-blocks) — Ali Miller 0-0-0, Jamie Vavra 2-0-1, Kaidence Wilson 6-0-2, Britta Deden 3-1-0, Lexi Vancura 2-1-0, Bailey Setlik 0-0-0, Brooklyn Fox 0-0-0, Maggie Fischer 1-0-0, Marin Reilly 4-4-0.

GRAND ISLAND CC (Kills-aces-blocks) — Hannah Gellatly 0-0-0, Tristyn Hedman, 0-0-0, Avery Kelly 3-1-0, Carolyn Maser 2-2-0, Maddie Weyers 1-0-0, Gracie Woods 7-0-0, Hadlee Hasselman 3-0-0, Maddie Schneider 0-0-0, Lucy Ghaifan 11-0-2.

ASSISTS — ORD: Fox 16. GICC: Maser 22.