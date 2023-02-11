Grand Island finishes second in A-3 meet

PAPILLION – The Grand Island Senior High wrestling team finished second in the Class A, District 3 Meet Saturday.

The Islanders finished with 184 points, while Columbus won the meet with 189.5 points.

In the process, Grand Island qualified 11 wrestlers to the state meet and had xx champions

Alex Gates (113 pounds), Alex Dzingle (152) and Justyce Hostetler (195) were the district champions.

Gates, rated No. 5, earned an 11-3 major decision over Fremont’s Quinlan Johnson, while the No. 6-rated posted a 5-2 win over Papillion-LaVista South’s Sterling Sindelar and No. 4-rated Hostetler recorded a 5-3 victory over Fremont’s Benny Alfaro.

Riley Bishop (second, 106), Madden Kontos (second, 120), Kaden Harder (second, 126), Cristian Cortez (second, 132), Gavin Pedersen (fourth, 145), Andrew Pittman (fourth, 160), Hudson Oliver (second, 182) and Zachary Pittman (285) were the other state qualifiers.

GICC’s Alberts still unbeaten

ALBION – Ben Alberts captured the 160-pound bracket and stayed unbeaten during the Class C, District 1 Meet Saturday at Boone Central.

But barely.

The No. 1-rated Alberts, who was state runner-up in the weight class last year, improved to 45-0 after earning a hard-fought 4-3 win over No. 4 Tie Hollandsworth of Raymond Central in the championship match.

Alberts is the lone Crusader to qualify to state. His efforts helped GICC finish with 38 points. Fillmore Central won the meet with 157 points.