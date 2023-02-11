SWIMMING

GISH's Dankert wins two events at HAC

FREMONT - Grand Island Senior High's Luke Dankert won a pair of events during the Heartland Athletic Conference Meet Saturday.

The Islander senior won the 200 IM at 1:54.26 and 100 breaststroke at 58.22.

That efforts helped the Islanders finish sixth with 181.5 points.

Michael Sambula-Monzalvo finished second in both the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle, while Lorenzo Diafre was second in the 100 breaststroke and seventh in the 100 butterfly. The 400 freestyle relay of Dankert, Sambula-Monzalvo, Ciafre and Trejo were fourth.

The girls had no winners but did finish fifth with 195 points.

Kate Novinski was second in teh 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly, while Gracie Wilson was fourth in the 200 IM and third in the 100 freestyle. Ashley Nelson came in sixth in the 100 freestyle and Lily Wilson was fifth in the 100 backstroke. The 400 freestyle relay of Novinski, Nelson and the Wilson sisters came in fourth.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Islanders fall to Crete

CRETE - The Grand Island Senior High girls basketball team fell to Crete Saturday.

The Cardinals jumped out to a 27-15 halftime lead, en route to a 58-35 win over the Islanders.

Elli Ward led Grand Island with nine points, while Nyaruot Wal added nine.

Crete 58, Grand Island 35

Grand Island; 9; 6; 11; 9-35

Crete; 13; 14; 16; 15-58

GRAND ISLAND - Wal 8, Kahnt 3, Ward 9, Yusif 3, Gawrych 4, Kenkel 4, McCoy 4.