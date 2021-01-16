Grand Island falls to Millard West

Millard West didn’t have school Friday because of weather.

So that left Wildcat coach Bill Morrison a little concerned since they couldn’t have practice.

He didn’t need to be after seeing Millard West shoot about 51% while holding Grand Island to 34% and forcing 20 turnovers during a 53-26 win over the Islanders Saturday.

“I was proud of the kids because after not having school or practice yesterday, we executed our game plan almost perfect,” Morrison said. “The kids love defense and play hard and get after it.”

GI coach Jeremiah Slough said not a lot went right for the Islanders but he credited Millard West for that.

“They played at a tempo and a pace that was unfamiliar to our guys on both sides of the ball,” he said. “Offensively, they moved the ball very well from side to side and they had us moving all around on the defensive end of the floor.

“When we got the ball, they really heated us up pretty good with ball pressure and denied us pretty well. When we did get good looks, we were rushing them and that was a credit to their pressure.”