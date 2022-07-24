Grand Island Five Points Bank keeps season alive

KEARNEY — Five Points Bank kept its season alive in the Class A juniors state baseball tournament.

The Grand Island juniors broke a 1-all tie in the fourth inning and held on for a 2-1 victory Sunday at Kearney’s Memorial Field.

Gage Gannon hit a RBI single to bring home Jack Hulinsky to give Five Points Bank the lead in the fourth inning.

Camden Jensen earned the victory with seven strikeouts but gave up six hits. Cedric Sullivan earned the save.

Jack Albers led the offense by going 2-for-3 with a RBI, while Ethan Foley had the lone double.

Grand Island will play again in another elimination game at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Kearney.