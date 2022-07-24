 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grand Island Five Points Bank keeps season alive

  • 0
FILE PHOTO: Baseball

KEARNEY — Five Points Bank kept its season alive in the Class A juniors state baseball tournament.

The Grand Island juniors broke a 1-all tie in the fourth inning and held on for a 2-1 victory Sunday at Kearney’s Memorial Field.

Gage Gannon hit a RBI single to bring home Jack Hulinsky to give Five Points Bank the lead in the fourth inning.

Camden Jensen earned the victory with seven strikeouts but gave up six hits. Cedric Sullivan earned the save.

Jack Albers led the offense by going 2-for-3 with a RBI, while Ethan Foley had the lone double.

Grand Island will play again in another elimination game at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Kearney.

Five Points Bank 2, Lincoln Southwest 1

Five Points Bank 001 100 0—2 7 2

Lincoln SW 001 000 0—1 6 1

WP—Jensen. LP—Waring. SV—Sullivan. 2B—FPB: Foley.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Open Champion Cameron Smith refuses to rule LIV golf series switch

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts