Grand Island girls building foundation

Success hasn’t come easily for the Grand Island girls basketball team on the court, going 5-82 in the last four seasons.

With the lack of wins, it can be tough for players to continue to want to play. First year coach Kathryn Langrehr is doing her best to make sure that’s not the case.

“My number one job is to bring back the love of the game at this school and to reinspire the young athletes with the importance and joy of this game,” Langrehr said. “As we go into the season, that’s my number one goal. I have a very solid, great senior class. They’re very, very stable. They’re very consistent in who they are and what they’re going to bring. They’ve bought into the idea, and that’s where it starts. Their theme for this year is ‘Strive. Succeed. Value.’

The Islanders senior class included six players: Talia DeValut, Eva Kahnt, Nyagoaa Khor, Mya Gawrych, Hailey Kenkel, Emma McCoy. Langrehr said the team has a few areas she’s like to see them improve.

“Our jamboree game (a loss to Crete) didn’t quite go as expected,” Langrehr said. “At the same time, I’m glad I now have a measure on them individually. All of my girls are multi-sport athletes. It’s a process. It’s not going to be lifted in one year. It’s a culture change, and we’re headed in the right direction. I know that they’re bought in, and that’s all I can ask for. Now, I just have to teach.”

GISH’s starting lineup will likely include Khor, Gawrych, Kenkel, junior Nyaruot Wal and junior Elli Ward. Langrehr said her rotation, however, will be nine players including Emma McCoy, Raygan Hoos, Lydia Yusif and Eva Kahnt coming off of the bench.

Langrehr said that with the Islanders having a new coach every season, it’s important for her to have the trust of her players and vice versa. It sounds like it’s so far, so good on that front.

“It’s a senior class that trusts each other and trusts their coach,” Langrehr said. “Their goal is to set a foundation and leave a mark that matters. It’s all really good to hear. It’s not been the best experience for them before. We have to remember that this is just a game. There’s so many different moving parts to the game, and there’s a point where you just have to keep it simple.”

With Grand Island’s first game on Thursday night at home against Papillion-LaVista South, Langrehr said she’s just hoping for an improvement for their jamboree game.

“We have to get stops. We have to win the boards. We have to be conscience on where the ball at and have a desire to get the ball. The girls are striving moment by moment. They’re valuing each possession and time on the floor. They’re trying to succeed and do their absolute best. If we can teach those things this year, that’s going to be a win no matter what the books say.”