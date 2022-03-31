Grand Island girls first win of season

HASTINGS — Thanks to freshman Addy Waind, the Grand Island Senior High girls soccer team picked up its first win of the season.

The Islander scored the Islanders’ first goal of the season during a 1-0 win over Hastings Thursday

Waind scored in the 20th minute off an assist from Sage McCallum.

GISH coach Benny Hanaphy said Waind was not 100 percent during the game.

“She was home from school yesterday, she was sick. Not feeling terribly well today and I told her I’d give her more of a break than I did. I took her out one time,” he said. “She’s got such potential and for her to bring that home today, that’s going to be huge for her confidence going forward and huge for the whole team that they can rely on someone so young.

Hastings had every chance to score, but Islander goalkeeper Adriana Cabello was there everytime. She had 24 saves on the day.

Hanaphy said he was happy to see Grand Island come away with a win.

“It’s huge. We’ve talked about the things that we can control — the attitude, the work ethic, communication,” he said. “It wasn’t pretty at all, but it worked and they worked incredibly hard. Good things come when you work at them.”

Grand Island boys grab 6-1

HASTINGS — The Grand Island Senior High boys soccer team gained early momentum and ran with it.

The Islanders put up two goals in the opening 11 minutes, en route to a 6-1 win over Hastings Thursday.

Jalen Jensen and Johnny Pedroza scored the early goals. Pedroza scored another goal moments later and Javier Baide scored in the 38th minute to give Grand Island a 4-0 halftime lead.

Hector Estrada and Giovannia Amaya scored the second-half goals for the final margin.

The win puts the Islanders at 2-3 on the season. GISH coach Jeremy Jensen said it wasn’t pretty but was happy to get the win.

“It’s nice to get a win. Tons of frustration so this year,” GISH coach Jeremy Jensen said. “Still incredibly frustrating, especially the first half. I want the boys to play a certain way and there’s still just way too much freelancing.

“To get to where we want to go, we have to play a certain way and some of these kids are just too bullheaded. I played six freshmen and all six played well. We’ve got some really young talent I’m excited about.”