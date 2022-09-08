Grand Island Northwest looks for first win of the season against Seward

After a close 21-16 loss to Class B No. 3 Omaha Skutt Catholic, Northwest coach Kevin Stein said it wasn’t as much about the action on the field as how the players were mentally.

“We need to believe that we can go out and win ball games,” Stein said. “I don’t know if deep down in our hearts, every man believed we could win that ballgame. When you come up just short, guys were upset at themselves. They were hurt. They were upset that we dropped that game. We’ve got guys that can play and a good scheme. We put things together, and we’ll be alright."

The Vikings were in a good spot to win the Skutt game but gave up a score due to a special teams miscue. Stein says it’s something they’re working on correcting.

“Skutt’s really good,” Stein said. “We put up a ton of yards offensively. Defensively, we played (well). We gave up a short field score because of our punt team, so we had our chances but you can’t give those chances away.

“It’s been a major focus, especially with us missing an extra point and having a bad snap on a punt. Those are things that we all need to be better at. Our snaps need to be better. Our holds need to be better. Our kicks need to be better. Our blocking needs to be better. It’s not one guy that’s making the mistake. It’s something that we as coaches have to spend a little more time on in practice.”

Northwest’s Austin Payne threw for 400 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. Receiver Chase Wiegert had 149 receiving yards, while Alex Korte caught two touchdowns.

Making game planning more challenging, Stein says Northwest’s dealing with a couple of injuries along the offensive line and players along the defensive line have had to help and play more snaps. The defensive line was expected to be the strength of this year’s Vikings team.

“With the couple of injuries we had, a lot of those guys had to play more snaps on O than they were used to,” Stein said. “Versus Aurora, they really exploited that. We made a few changes, and I thought it went well versus Skutt. We just haven’t found out what our exact starting group is and how we should rotate. We’re still on the hunt for that.”

No. 9 Northwest will play a home game for the first time this season. However, it won’t be at their home field. Instead, they will face No. 8 Seward at Hastings College. Stein says the Bluejays’ rushing attack stands out, as well as a few other areas.

“They’re not overly big,” Stein said. “They bring a lot of pressure on defense, so we’ll have to handle that. They’re efficient on offense with their dual threat quarterback. We’ve got our work cut out for us there, and they’re well coached. It doesn’t get any easier.”

Seward is coming off of a 21-14 loss to Lincoln Pius X.

Running back Nolan Hill has run for 114 yards and a touchdown this season, while quarterback Kalen Knott has run for 81 yards and two touchdowns and thrown for 203 yards and two touchdowns. They won their opening game of the year, beating Norris 44-24.

To add to the win column for the first time this season, Stein says it will come down to three things they have to do well.

“We didn’t turn the ball over against Skutt, so we have to continue that,” Stein said. “We did make a blunder on special teams and gave them a short field, so we can’t let that happen. Those are kind of two big things. We need to tackle better against the strong backs they have.”

Norfolk (2-0) at Grand Island Senior High (1-1)

Grand Island and Norfolk meet Friday night at 7 p.m. in Memorial Stadium for what should be a competitive matchup.

The Class A No. 10 Islanders are coming off of a 37-13 loss to No. 1 Omaha Westside. The Warriors speed was one of the main differences in the game as GISH couldn’t receiver Jayden Lloyd or establish their running attack like they aimed to.

The loss comes after a 20-19 win against North Platte to open the season.

The Panthers are rolling after their first two games, albeit not against the strongest of competition. Norfolk is averaging 40 points on offense and averaging 3.5 points given up per game on defense. They’re coming off of a 42-0 win against Bellevue East.

Last season, GISH beat Norfolk 35-10 on the road.

Grand Island Central Catholic (0-2) at Wahoo Bishop Neumann (2-0)

Grand Island Central Catholic hits the road for the second straight week to take on Class C-2 No. 9 Bishop Neumann in Wahoo on Friday night at 7 p.m.

The Crusaders are coming off of a tightly contested game, losing 20-14 to North Bend Central. Their defense has given up 20 points per game so far this season.

Neumann, on the other hand, has been putting up the points offensively. They average 38.5 points per game and are coming off of a 42-21 win against Lincoln Lutheran. Sophomore running back Conor Booth ran for 187 yards on just seven carries.

The Cavaliers have made the playoffs the last seven years in a row.

Heartland Lutheran (0-1) at Brady (0-1)

Heartland Lutheran and Brady are looking to pick up their first win of the season after suffering blowout losses in week one.

Heartland Lutheran lost 49-14 in week zero to a Sterling team that went 9-0 in last year’s regular season and Brady lost 72-26 in week zero to six-man No. 5 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller.

The Eagles’ quarterback Rylie Shirk threw for 254 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception against SEM.