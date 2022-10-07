Grand Island Northwest makes state softball for third-consecutive year

Bombs away.

Even with the chilly 40 degree temperatures, Northwest played with their hair on fire, and looked as impressive as they have all season.

The Class B No. 4 Vikings won 10-2 and 12-0 over Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli Catholic in the B-3 district final to punch their ticket to Hastings for the third-consecutive year.

“I think every year, it gets more and more exciting no matter how many years you go,” Northwest coach Mitch Sadd said. “That first year was an awesome feeling because it was one for the record books but this year, it’s a special time, especially as well as we’re playing.”

On a team full of veteran leadership, a pair of sophomores made big plays in the first game.

In the bottom of the first, catcher Reyse Zobel put the first runs on the scoreboard on a two-run home run over the center field fence. In the bottom of the fourth, with the Vikings leading 3-1, right fielder Kyra Ray hit a 2-run home run to nearly the same spot.

“They’re very young, but they have a lot of game time experience,” Sadd said. “Anytime you ask either one of them to do anything, they will do it 100%. Kyra hitting that home run was a little shocker because usually she’s a big bunter for us or a good base hit. It was an awesome hit.”

Northwest cruised the rest of the way, earning the win in six innings via the run-rule.

“Coach said at the beginning of the game to keep the fire and energy up and play the game how we play it,” third baseman Grace Baasch said.

Junior Kamrynn Mings finished 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Vikings, while Avyn Urbanski also had a home run to make it three homers for the team on the day.

Pitcher Ava Laurent, who is committed to Pittsburg State in Kansas, recorded 11 strikeouts and allowed one hit and one walk in five innings. Fifty-three of her 71 pitchers were thrown for strikes.

In the second game, Northwest was ready to go from second pitch, literally, when Urbanski crushed a ball to center field for the fourth home run of the day.

“It’s big,” Urbanski said about hitting a home run on the first at-bat. “My job as leadoff is to get us going, so every game, I try to start off big because I really set the tone for the game.”

The Vikings went on to score eight runs in the top of the first and take a commanding lead. They scored four more runs in the bottom of the second to go up 12-0.

The lead allowed Sadd to switch out his batting lineup for the top of the third and get a few players some time on the field they typically don’t get. He tried to do the same with his pitcher in the bottom of the third, but it didn’t go over as well.

“We wanted to change it up in the last game but Ava being a senior, she kind of gave me that puppy dog look saying ‘I want to finish this game’,” Sadd said. “I left her in and let her finish it.”

Laurent threw six more strikeouts in the second game in the shutout, allowing just one run.

“I wouldn’t be able to be where I am without my teammates,” Laurent said. “In the outfields and behind me in the infield, I wouldn’t be anywhere close to where I am without them.”

Urbanski led the way at the plate, going 3-for-3 with another home run and four RBIs. She said a win like this only makes them want to exceed more.

“I think it feeds our hunger and makes going to state and beating what we did last year a little easier,” Urbaski said.

Northwest’s boosters gave free entry to over 140 students, according to athletic director Matt Fritsche. While that may not be the exact number of students who came to the game, the support from the Vikings’ friends and family was evident.

It’s safe to say Sadd likes Northwest’s chance to bring home what would be the first state softball championship, telling the Vikings postgame they’re the No. 1 team in Class B.

“Right now, the way we’re playing ball, the way we’re pitching, playing defense and hitting the ball, I’ll say we’re probably the team to beat, and I’m confident in that,” he said.

First game

Northwest 10, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli Catholic 2

OD/RC; 000; 110—2; 3; 1

Northwest; 210; 502—10; 11; 1

WP—Laurent. LP—Pearson. 2B—NW: Zobel. HR—NW: Urbanski, Ray, Zobel. HR—ODRC: Rivera.

Second game

Northwest 12, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli Catholic 0

Northwest 840—12; 12; 0

OD/RC; 000—0; 1; 1

WP—Laurent. LP—Bauer. 2B—NW: Urbanski. 3B—NW: Baasch. HR—NW: Urbanski.