 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grand Island Northwest moves into B-6 final
0 comments

Grand Island Northwest moves into B-6 final

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
volleyball-GINW.jpg

The Northwest volleyball team took the first step of the program’s 21st consecutive state volleyball tournament.

The Class B, No. 7 Vikings earned a spot into the B-6 subdistrict final with a 25-13, 25-12, 25-16 victory over Hastings Tuesday.

Ashlynn Brown led Northwest with 12 kills, while Whitney Loman and Chloe Mader each chipped in seven. Kinzi Havranek had 14 assists, while also serving 24 points with three ace serves. Sophia McKinney led the defense with 17 digs.

NW coach Lindsey Harders said she liked what she saw from the Vikings during their first match of the postseason.

“I thought we did all three things well. We controlled the tempo of the game and played 3 consistent sets,” she said. “I thought we served aggressive and got them out of system a lot. We also were very balanced at the net. We got our hands on a lot of balls.”

The Vikings will play Adams Central, who defeated Aurora 26-24, 18-25, 25-23, 25-18, at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michael Jordan sneakers break auction record, selling for $1.47 million

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts