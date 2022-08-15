Grand Island Northwest softball aiming for break through year

The last two seasons, Northwest softball has finished fourth and third, respectively, at the state tournament.

With five seniors returning, the Vikings’ team goal is to reach the title game. But surely bringing home the championship would be the cherry on top.

“My seniors’ biggest goal is to make that and then try to win this thing,” Northwest coach Mitch Sadd said. “But everybody knows it’s not easy. Short season, lots of games and a lot of teams out there that can disrupt what you’re doing at any point.”

To break through and win Class B, Northwest may have to get the proverbial monkey off its back in the Hastings Tigers.

Hastings knocked Northwest out of the playoffs each of the last two years, and the Vikings’ seniors are 1-7 in their career against the Tigers.

Fans may want to get the popcorn ready for the drama-filled game likely to unfold Thursday when Northwest opens their season on the road at Hastings. Coach Sadd said he’s been focusing on getting his team prepared for the game.

“It’s been a battle with them for many, many years,” Sadd said. “Just getting them (his players) to that point where they know they’re the better team and can win that ballgame.”

Northwest will need to crank the intensity back up on Aug. 20 when Hastings, Beatrice and back-to-back Class B champion Omaha Skutt Catholic come to Grand Island for the Vikings’ double dual.

Sadd said it’s certainly a challenge ramping up when there aren’t many practices before the first game.

He will count on his seniors, outfielder Avyn Urbanski (.411 BA and 53 hits), pitcher Ava Laurent (2.21 ERA and 246 strikeouts), second baseman Maddy Cushing, third baseman Grace Baasch (.413 BA and 48 runs) and utility hitter Talia Bandt to set the tone for the team.

“I think the biggest thing is to bring the team together and to get them to mesh,” Sadd said. “Really, I don’t have any expectations because I don’t really like doing that. I’m bigger on letting the girls kind of run that.”

Counting the seniors, Northwest has eight girls back who started a game sometime during last season. Sadd said the returning experience and team accountability has helped them get off to a good start in this year’s preseason.

“Our strong suit right now is that we are hitting very well and all of our fundamentals are looking very well on the defensive side,” Sadd said. “The nice thing is, with all of our offseason workouts, the girls were all there and doing the things that need to be done to make us successful.”

Northwest finished last season with a 30-9 record. Four times last season, the Vikings’ gave up double-digit runs to the opponent. In those games, they were 1-3.

Sadd said it’s the one area he’d liked cleaned up from last year.

“There’s some ball games we allowed quite a few, so I’d like to tame that back so we don’t have to get as many runs to win the ball game,” Sadd said.

Unselfishness may be the key as well as great communication, according to Laurent.

“You have to get along,” Laurent said. “You have to know how each other’s going to move, who’s going to cover the ball, who’s going to make the play and who is going to make the last out of the game.”

Laurent also said “we can’t wait” when talking about the challenging schedule and said her team is feeling excited about the season.

“There’s a lot of adversity,” Laurent said. “There’s going to be a lot of those hills and valleys and everything throughout the season but through tryouts and practice this week, we’re super excited because we have our set team now. …Working through those battles is what’s going to make us stronger.

Northwest’s team motto this year is “it’s not always easy, but it’s always worth it.”

How fitting the motto would be if the Vikings’ seniors’ trials and tribulations that they’ve experienced over the past four seasons paid off with a state title.