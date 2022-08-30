Grand Island Northwest sweeps doubleheader from Kearney

Falling behind 3-0 after the top of the third inning in the second game of a doubleheader against Kearney, Class B No. 6 Northwest was looking for its usual offensive firepower.

The Vikings found the spark in the bottom of the third to the tune of seven runs and once the Northwest bats were alive, they stayed that way. The Vikings added four more runs in the bottom of the fourth and won 11-3 in four innings via the run-rule. That was part of doubleheader sweep for Northwest Tuesday at Veteran’s Park.

In the third, sophomore Kyra Ray got the scoring going when she came home on a Bearcat error. Sophomore Reyse Zobel then crushed a ball to left field for a 3-run home run to give her team the 5-4 advantage.

It was her sixth home run of the season.

“I like the line drives, but I like the home runs too,” Reyse Zobel said. “I just saw the pitch coming and told myself I could do it and there it went.”

The scoring continued with a Kamrynn Mings RBI single and a Maddy Cushing RBI groundout.

While coach Mitch Sadd was happy with the win, he would have liked to get out to a better start.

“That second game, we started a little slow and came out flat, and I hate when we do that,” Sadd said. “When you get a team down, you have to stay on top of them and keep them down. Otherwise, we did everything we needed to do to win that game.”

The second game of the doubleheader marked the fourth time this season the Vikings have scored in the double digits. Zobel credits a change in approach that occurred after the season opening loss to Hastings where they scored just two runs.

“Everyday at practice, we warm up, stretch out and head right for the batting cages,” Zobel said. “Our first game when we played Hastings, we could not hit the ball outside to save us. The next day, we’re like ‘we have to come in and hammer the outside ball.’ …We’ve been good since then.”

Junior Kylie Caspersen threw four strikeouts and two walks in three innings as the starting pitcher. Forty-two of her 62 pitchers were strikes.

Zobel led the Vikings at the plate, going 2-for-3 with the 3RBIs on the home run. Mings also went 2-for-3 with the RBI.

In the first game, Northwest came out ready to play and rolled to a 12-0 win in three innings over Kearney.

“We came out and pounded the ball and did everything we needed to do,” Sadd said. “Once we get on a roll, our girls go through and hit the ball very well.”

It was a collective effort, as all but one batter recorded a hit in the game.

In the circle, senior Ava Laurent dominated. Laurent struck out eight of the nine batters she faced in the three innings and was just the one hit away from a perfect game.

With Laurent and Caspersen leading the charge in the circle, Sadd feels pretty lucky to have the,

“I tell you what, you can’t have two better pitchers than what I’ve got,” Sadd said. “Ava is coming in and throwing a great game and Kylie had that perfect game the other night. That 1-2 punch is tough on teams because no matter which one we go with, they have their different pitches and different speeds, so it changes it up.”

Northwest (7-2) has turned up their level of play after their loss against Hastings.

In fact, the Vikings even got revenge this past weekend and beat Hastings 5-4 in the Lincoln Public Schools Classic. Northwest’s only other loss this season came in the same tournament, losing 8-4 to Class A No. 3 Millard North.

“The season as a whole is going very, very well,” Sadd said. “We’re doing the things we need to. We had a big tournament last weekend in Lincoln and beat Hastings and Lincoln Southeast. If we changed some things, we could have had a better look against Millard North. We did everything we could to go 2-1, and that’s what we wanted to do.”

First Game

Northwest 12, Kearney 0

Kearney 000 — 0 1 3

Northwest 471 — 12 14 0

WP—Laurent. LP—Wulf. 2B—NW: Urbanski, Baasch.

Second game

Northwest 11, Kearney 3

Kearney 102 00 — 3 4 4

Northwest 007 4X — 11 8 0

WP—Caspersen. LP—Schmeits. HR—NW: Urbanski, Zobel.