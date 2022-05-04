Grand Island Northwest teams claim B-7 subdistrict titles

Dominant defense continues to be Northwest’s calling card.

The Class B No. 7-rated and top-seeded Vikings registered their fourth consecutive shutout Wednesday with a 3-0 home victory over Hastings in the B-7 Subdistrict final.

Northwest hasn’t allowed a goal since its 6-1 win over the Tigers on April 21 at Hastings College.

“Honestly, that has been the most pleasant surprise with this team,” Northwest assistant coach John Kenna said. “We had some questions in the preseason with how our back line would perform, but they are leaders and they step up, they communicate and they are coachable.

“They are playing dynamite — they really are.”

Ezekiel Koenig started in goal and Chase Lines Heck finished the Vikings’ seventh shutout of the season. Kenna said Northwest continued to get stellar play on the back end from Alex Lesiak, Caden Schuster, Alexander Korte and Landon King.

Northwest (13-3) scored all three of its goals in the first half. Peyton Atwood took advantage of the Hastings goalie coming out of the box to score on an assist from Najib Ortiz to make it 1-0 in the 22nd minute.

The Vikings increased their advantage to 2-0 in the 30th minute when Ortiz found the back of the net on a feed from Schuster. Northwest’s final goal came in the 38th minute when Korte scored unassisted.

“What I liked was that we did what we needed to and we were still able to get all the players in so that everyone gets to experience a subdistrict final and what it means,” Kenna said. “It’s nice to see the things we’re working on in practices executed on the field.

“Can it get better? Yes. Can it move quicker? Yes. But heading into this point in the season, you just have to correct a lot of those things and we’re making some great improvements.”

After beating third-seeded Hastings (6-10) by a five-goal margin in their previous meeting, Kenna said the Vikings’ coaching staff was on guard for any sign of a letdown.

“We kind of stressed that because they are still high school kids,” Kenna said. “You might think that you’re going to come in and win 6-0 or 6-1 again, but that’s not always the case. Hastings was fighting for their postseason lives, so you know you’re still going to have to go in and compete.”

Hastings coach Chris Pedroza said his team played well in the second half, but simply dug itself too big of a hole in the first 40 minutes. He said the Tigers didn’t take advantage of facing Northwest on a slower grass surface after the first matchup was contested on artificial turf at Hastings College.

“Turf benefits the teams who are a bit more physical and (Northwest) has a bit more speed, so obviously, we were fighting against that when we played them at Hastings College,” Pedroza said. “I was super excited to play them on grass because we knew it would be a little bit different. Unfortunately, we committed a couple of mistakes, defensively, that allowed them to score the first two goals.”

Northwest, which began the day eighth in the NSAA wild-card standings, appears to be in line to host a district final on Saturday. Regardless of location, the Vikings will be bidding for the program’s sixth trip to the state tournament and second straight appearance in Omaha.

“We’re excited for Saturday and what’s nice is that we have guys that have experienced this the past couple years, they’ve had a taste and they understand what it is,” Kenna said. “We’ve just got to get locked in and focused for Saturday because it’s do or die right there. That’s what makes the (Class B postseason) so interesting.”

GIRLS

Northwest 2, Hastings 0

After routing Hastings 6-0 in a previous meeting on April 21, top-seeded Northwest was able to turn back a more determined Tigers squad 2-0 on Wednesday in the Class B, Subdistrict 7 final.

“Hastings played their butts off and gave us all that we wanted,” Vikings coach Jess Herrmann said. “We scored early, so that was good to kind of give us a breath, but I think that fired Hastings up even more to push a little harder.”

Northwest (14-2) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute when Anna Keller scored an unassisted goal. That was all the offense the Vikings could muster until the 60th minute when Alexis Lilienthal scored off an assist by Guadalupe Sanchez to provide the final margin in the hard-fought victory.

“(Hastings) played super-physical today,” Herrmann said. “They have a couple of talented girls up front, so we really wanted to key in on them and that was a group effort again.”

Hastings coach Melissa Everson said her team was definitely more competitive in the rematch with Northwest. Unfortunately for the Tigers, a better effort didn’t translate into scoring goals.

“We did have some chances (today), which we had zero chances last time we played them, so that was definitely an improvement,” said Everson, whose team dropped to 8-8 on the season. “We played hard. We just didn’t get the result we wanted.”

Heading into the subdistrict final sixth in the NSAA wild-card standings, Northwest figures to host a district final on Saturday. The Vikings are aiming for the program’s first-ever trip to the state tournament in Omaha.

“It’s super exciting for the girls and especially the seniors because Northwest hasn’t qualified for state before,” Herrmann said. “I don’t want to put too much pressure on the game, but I know that their goal is Omaha.”