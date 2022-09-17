Grand Island Northwest wins home tournament for 14th consecutive time

Dominance.

That’s the word to describe the play of Northwest’s softball team at their home invite every season.

For the 14th year in a row, the Class B No. 4 Vikings won the championship and brought another plaque back to school, this time 8-0 over Northeast Nebraska. That’s 42 straight wins in their home tournament for those counting. They’ve won it every year since 2009.

“To be undefeated every year in this tournament, we’re building the philosophy that once we step on this field, people are going to fear us, and we’re going to do different things,” coach Mitch Sadd said. “We’re doing the right things at the right time of the season now. We’re gaining confidence.”

Northwest advanced to the championship game by defeating Southern Valley/Alma 12-0 in the first round and Aurora 10-0 in the semifinals.

In the championship game, Kamrynn Mings got the scoring started when she came home on a passed ball in the bottom of the second inning. The next at-bat, Ava Laurent bunted and reached first base on a fielder’s choice. However, Maddy Cushing made it home in time to extend their lead to 2-0.

Freshman Libby Loman hit an RBI ground-rule double to left field in the third to give the Vikings a 3-0 lead. Sadd said she’s been swinging the ball well and that’s why they have her in the DH spot.

“When she makes contact with the ball, you know it’s going to go a long way or it’s at least a good drive to put runners on or in scoring position,” Sadd said. “Really, we’re all hitting the ball really well right now.”

Cushing scored on a passed ball later in the inning to make it a 4-0 ballgame.

In the fourth, Avyn Urbanski, who was celebrating Saturday. smacked an RBI triple to right field to extend the lead to 5-0.

“I was struggling a little bit early on getting my timing down,” Urbanski said. “Mitch just told me to wait on it, be aggressive and get the runs in.”

Kylie Caspersen hit a 3-run home run to center field later in the inning, which ended up being the game winning at-bat.

Caspersen pitched a perfect game in the first round, throwing eight strikeouts. Laurent pitched the other two games and allowed just two hits total. The pair combined 32 strikeouts in the three games.

“We ended the game early, so I could go over and scout Aurora and Scottsbluff,” Sadd said about the first round win. “We ended the Aurora game early, and I went over and scouted NEN. We got the scouting report, and we knew exactly how to pitch.”

At the plate, the Vikings were Caspersen who went 2-for-3 and Kyra Ray who went 2-for-2. Cushing and Caspersen each got back to home plate twice and Cushing reached first base three times on walks.

NEN’s (11-7) lone hit was by Paige Schuster. On her hit, it appeared the ball was going to roll and be a foul ball midway down the first base line, but it had enough spin that it stayed right on the line and in fair play.

Northwest (17-3) has played seven games in the past seven days and has another on Monday before having some time off.

“We play Monday (at York) and then we don’t play again until Saturday (at Crete Invite) because Adams Central and Holdrege co-oped, so that’s two games we lost,” Sadd said. “Then going into that next week, we don’t play again until Thursday (Central Conference Tournament). We’re going to have some healing time and get some things done in practice that we normally don’t get.”

Urbanski will use that time off to heal up after she was in a car wreck headed to the Northwest-Cozad softball game on Thursday. She said the wreck helped place everything into perspective.

“I'm definitely more thankful for the game and the ability to play because with the wreck, it definitely could have been a different outcome, and I wouldn’t have been out here today,” Urbanski said. “I’m just thankful for my teammates and my amazing coaches.”

Championship

Northwest 8, NEN 0

NEN (11-7) 00 00—0 1 1

Northwest (17-3) 022 4X—8 9 0

WP—Laurent. LP—Krusemark. 2B—NW: Loman. 3B—NW: Urbanski. HR—NW: Caspersen.

Semifinals

Northwest 10, Aurora 0

Aurora 000 0—0 1 2

Northwest 331 3—10 9 2

WP—Laurent LP—Johnson. 2B—NW: Laurent, Urbanski, Zobel

First round

Northwest 12, Southern Valley/Alma 0

SVA; 000—0; 0; 3

Northwest; 165—12; 11; 0

WP—Caspersen. LP—Dunse. 2B—NW: Caspersen 2, Bandt, O’Hara, Dorsey