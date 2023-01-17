Grand Island prep sports roundup

GIRLS WRESTLING

Islanders grabs 60-15 win over Crete

There was no letdown for the Grand Island Senior High girls wrestling team.

After claiming their first Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament, the Islanders easily defeated Crete 60-15 Tuesday night.

Jordan Williams (130 pounds), Dulce Montanez (135), Anyia Roberts (No. 3 at 145), Cladis Lucas-Escobar (155), Ali Edwards (190), Brythany Espino (235), Sandra Gutierrez (106) and Genesis Solis (115) all won their matches by pin for Grand Island, while Jasmine Morales (110) and Kim Gonzalez (120) recorded forfeir victories.

The Islanders will compete at the Lexington Invite Friday.

Grand Island 60, Crete 15

125—Trinity Williamson, CRE, pinned Briannah Kutschkau, GI, 4:38; 130—Jordan Williams, GI, pinned Jennifer Cervantes Mendoza, CRE, 1:13; 135—Dulce Montanez, GI, pinned Maricela Lopez, CRE, 2:39; 140—Le Nelson, CRE, dec. Maria Lindo-Morente, GI, 3-0; 145—Anyia Roberts, GI, pinned Alicia Lopez-Alvis, CRE, 4:23; 155—Cladis Lucas-Escobar, GI, pinned Ashaya Steele, CRE, 1:15; 170—Aileen Rueda, CRE, dec. Meghan Hixson, GI, 5-0; 190—Ali Edwards, GI, pinned Adriana Gomez, CRE, 1:06; 235—Brythany Espino, GI, pinned Alexa Ramirez, CRE, 5:44; 106—Sandra Gutierrez, GI, pinned Addison Woods, CRE, 1:38; 105—Ruby VanHorn, CRE, dec. Cinthya Juarez, GI, 4-2; 110—Jasmine Morales, GI, won by forf.; 115—Genesis Solis, GI, pinned Dianne Jilej, CRE, 1:23; 120—Kim Gonzalez, GI, won by forf.

Northwest gets by Lakeview

The Northwest girls wrestling team grabbed a 48-30 win over Columbus Lakeview Tuesday.

Four matches were wrestled with the two teams winning each by pin.

Ellie Smidt (130 pounds) and Megan Boyd (190) won matches for the Vikings. Gracie Higgins (105), Bella Rivera (140), Miah Kenny (145), Emma Harb (155), Chloe Mader (170) and Kaelin Milan (235) all won by forfeit.

“Girls and coaches were pleased with the win but not satisfied. They know we need to keep working and improving,” NW co-coach Jeff Paige said. “Megan Boyd went up a weight and did a great job. She is a smart hardworking wrestler. Ellie Smidt as a freshman continues to improve each and every match.”

Northwest 48, Columbus Lakeview 30

100—No match; 105—Gracie Huggins, NW, won by forf.; 110—Aysha DeLancey, CL, won by forfeit; 115—Elli Berkeland, CL, won by forf.; 120—Lacy Lemberg, CL, won by forfeit; 125—Libby Held, CL, won by fall over Jaclyn Julian, NW, 1:27; 130—Ellie Smidt, NW,won by fall over Marissa Colegrove, CL, 1:27; 135—Morgan Finecy, CL, won by fall over Aubrey Olsufka, NW, 2:52; 140—Bella Rivera, NW, won by forf.; 145—Miah Kenny, NW, won by forf; 155—Emma Harb, NW, won by forf.; 170—Chloe Mader, NW, won by forf.; 190—Megan Boyd, NW, won by fall over Hannah Ogan, CL, 1:57; 235—Kaelin Milan, NW, won by forf.

BOYS WRESTLING

Northwest defeats Lakeview

The Northwest boys wrestling team earned a tough 40-28 win over Columbus Lakeview.

The Vikings won five of the matches that were wrestled. Victor Isele (No. 2 at 285) and Kaydn Friesen (132) won their matches by pin, while Korton Kerr (195) and Ian Arends (138) won by one-point decisions, and Jonathan Taylor scored an 8-0 major decision.

Kaleb Keiper (106), Alex Linden (113) and Roland Mendoza (120) all earned their victories by forfeits.

“Lakeview has some solid kids. It came down to us not giving up bonus points,” NW coach Brian Sybrandts said. “Hopefully this win helps us get into the state duals.”

Northwest will compete at North Platte Thursday.

Northwest 40, Columbus Lakeview 28

170—Yordi Dominguez, CL, maj. dec. Nolan Moorman, NW, 10-2; 182—Fabian Recinos, CL, dec. Cooper Ewoldt, NW, 7-2; 195—Kolten Kerr, NW, dec. Sebastian De La Cruz, CL, 6-5; 220—Landis Ternus, CL, pinned Joseph Stein, NW, 1:04; 285—Victor Isele, NW, pinned Bo Mahoney, CL, 1:24; 106—Kaleb Keiper, NW, won by forf.; 113—Alex Linden, NW, won by forf.; 120—Roland Mendoza, NW, won by forf.; 126—Jonathan Taylor, NW, maj. dec. Levi Lutjelusche, CL, 8-0; 132—Kadyn Friesen, NW, pinned Nyckili Reynoldson, CL, 2:10; 138—Ian Arends, NW, dec. Eli Pilakowski, CL, 2-1; 145—Gerber Recinos, CL, pinned Max Yendra, NW, 2:33; 152—Miguel Cullum, CL, dec. Theron Johnson, NW, 4-1; 160—Owen Bargan, CL, pinned Bo Bushhousen, NW, 3:28.

GICC drops two at Kearney Catholic Tri.

KEARNEY — The Grand Island Central Catholic boys wrestling team dropped a pair of duals at the Kearney Catholic Triangular Tuesday.

The Crusaders fell to Kearney Catholic 27-25 and North Platte St. Patrick’s 78-6.

Aaron Jaquez-Madrigal (152 pounds) was the lone GICC wrestler to win two matches.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northwest gets win in overtime

NORTH PLATTE — The Northwest girls basketball team picked up its fifth win of the season.

The Vikings snapped a four-game losing streak after defeating North Platte 33-27 in overtime Tuesday.

Kobye Costilla hit a 3-pointer to tie the game near the end of regulation, then Northwest outscored the Bulldogs 9-3 in the extra session.

Avyn Urbanski, Reagan McIntyre and Libby Loman all led the Vikings with six points.

Northwest plays at Grand Island Central Catholic Thursday.

Northwest 33, North Platte 27 OT

Northwest 3 6 3 10 9—33

North Platte 6 6 5 7 3—27

NORTHWEST—O’Hara 1, Urbanski 6, McIntyre 6, W. Loman 2, Keller 3, Brandt 4, L. Loman 6, Costilla 5.

NORTH PLATTE—Kaminski 10, Haneborg 2, Ouderkirk 3, Hansen 5, Uehling 2, Freeze 4, Zurn 1.

Heartland Lutheran falls in Goldenrod Conference Tourney

CENTRAL CITY — Heartland Lutheran fell to Nebraska Christian 79-19 during the Goldenrod Conference Tournament.

Sheridan Falk led the Eagles with 26 points.

Brielle Saddler paced the Red Hornets with eight points.

The Eagles will take on Fullerton in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Central Valley.

Nebraska Christian 79, Heartland Lutheran 19

Heartland Lutheran 9 0 5 5—19

Nebraska Christian 27 27 11 14—79

HEARTLAND LUTHERAN—Fosket 2, Koch 3, Saddler 8, Keiper 2, Essex 4.

NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN—Boersen 4, T. Perdew 5, Hackel 4, Needham 6, Bruning 2, Flynn 18, Sidak 2, S. Falk 26, Chiles 4, C. Sidak 2, Swanson 2, Wheeler 4.

BOYS BASKETBALL

North Platte pulls away to defeat Northwest

NORTH PLATTE — North Platte outscored Northwest 36-23 in the second half.

That led to a 61-46 loss for the Vikings Tuesday night.

Trevyn Keene led Northwest with 14 points, while Brandon Bykerk with 10 points.

North Platte 61, Northwest 46

Northwest 7 16 9 14—46

North Platte 8 17 14 22—61

NORTHWEST—Erickson 3, Wolfe 3, C. Jensen 2, L. Jensen 3, H. Jensen 9, Keene 14, Bykerk 10, Garrett 2.

NORTH PLATTE—Kelley 9, Joneson 4, Gifford 3, Shea 5, Johnston 18, Mauch 13, Kinkaid 7, Dishman 2.