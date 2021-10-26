 Skip to main content
Grand Island’s season ends in loss to Norfolk
Grand Island's season ends in loss to Norfolk

volleyball-GISH.jpg

The Grand Island Senior High volleyball team’s season came to an end in the Class A, District 3 Tournament.

Norfolk earned a 25-18, 25-19, 27-25 win over the Islanders Tuesday at Senior High.

It was the third time the two teams played this season with both teams taking a match before the last one.

The Islanders finished the season at 17-14 after finishing 2-24 the previous season. They had a 10-match winning streak this season.

GISH coach Marcus Ehrke said while disappointed with the loss, he was proud of what Grand Island did this season.

“We’re all disappointed right now, but as the weeks go by, we’ll be proud of the progress we’ve been and we’re excited for the future and the type of team we can be in the upcoming years,” Ehrke said.

