Grand Island Senior High boys second at A-2 meet, qualify for state meet

The Grand Island Senior High boys golf team had mixed emotions after the Class A, District 2 Meet Monday at Riverside Golf Course.

The Islanders didn’t have the best day, according to coach Jamie Kuebler.

But fortunately, Grand Island did enough to qualify to the state golf meet for the second consecutive season. The Islanders, who had three medalists, shot a 320 to finish second in the meet.

Elkhorn South won the meet with a 295 score, having the top four individual performance at the meet. Andrew Whittaker was the individual champion with a 70.

“It was a disappointing day for us, not in where we placed but how we shot,” Kuebler said. “But we are heading to state once again so that’s a positive.”

Prestin Vilai and Marcus Holling each fired a 79 to finish sixth and seventh, respectively, while Jared Lehechka shot an 80 to take ninth. Henry Kosmicki came in with an 82 and Bode Albers fired an 88.

“Those three medalists will probably tell you that they are not happy with their scores, but at the same time happy that they are getting medals,” Kuebler said.

The day didn’t start off too bad for the Islanders. After the front nine, four of their top golfers all fired a 38 and were only two back of Elkhorn South as a team at the time.

Then came the back nine and Grand Island struggled as all of the golfers shot in the lower 40s.

“We had reasons for optimism at that point but almost anything you can think of probably happened to our kids on the back nine,” Kuebler said. “One kids shot the ball out of bounds hole 18, another went over the green on his tee shot on 14. Just small typical stuff that was uncharacteristic by our guys.”

But Kuebler said he hopes this year’s squad can have the same fortune as last year.

Grand Island didn’t fire the best score in last year’s district that was also at Riverside Golf Club. However the Islanders regrouped and fired a two-day total of 623 to finish fifth during the state golf meet at the Norfolk Country Club.

“We’re sitting in the exact same spot. We were second at districts and we pulled together for a pretty respective score to finish in the top five,” Kuebler said. “We’re hoping to do that again.”

