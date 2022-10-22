Grand Island Senior High builds momentum for playoffs with win over Omaha Northwest

OMAHA — One week after upsetting Omaha North and securing a berth in the Class A state football playoffs, Grand Island Senior High was looking to maintain its momentum.

The No. 5-rated Islanders accomplished that goal, posting a 52-0 road victory over Omaha Northwest Friday night at Kinnick Stadium in their regular-season finale. Grand Island recorded its first shutout of the season and will now head into the playoffs for a 10th consecutive season.

“I thought the kids practiced well and responded well, but it’s always a tough week when you’re in one of these situations,” Grand Island coach Jeff Tomlin said after defeating the winless Huskies. “The first half, I thought we were lackluster, but in the second half, I thought we played a lot better. We finished well and we generated a little bit of momentum.

“The neat thing is you get to see some guys — particularly the seniors who haven’t gotten to play a whole lot — get quite a few snaps and they did a great job.”

Grand Island (7-2) built a 24-0 first-quarter lead as Caleb Richardson scored on runs of 40 and 3 yards, sandwiched around a 28-yard field goal by Heider Alba Meda and a 45-yard touchdown run by Justyce Hostetler.

“It’s always a great feeling getting into the end zone,” said Hostetler, who rushed two times for 58 yards. “I thought I had a TD before against Fremont, but it got called back, so it was nice to finally get one that counted.”

Hostetler, who starts at linebacker, helped spearhead a Grand Island defense that limited Omaha Northwest (0-9) to 81 total yards on 54 plays. The Huskies had minus-6 yards rushing on 19 attempts.

Grand Island safety Colton Marsh recorded his seventh interception of the season in the first quarter. Hunter Hanquist added a blocked punt and recovery and Terry Thai caused a fumble and made the recovery for the Islanders.

“We started sloppy at first, but as the game wore on, we started playing lights out,” Hostetler said of Grand Island’s defensive performance. “We got a lot of our JV guys in and everyone played hard the entire game. We never let down.”

The Islanders rested the majority of their starters for the final three quarters. Running backs Hanquist (33 yards), Brayden Lee (1 yard), Alejandro Juarez (2 yards) and Ryker Booth (20 yards) all added TD runs as Grand Island rushed for 347 yards on 40 carries.

The win capped a 7-2 regular season, which saw the Islanders face five teams currently rated among the top 10 in Class A.

“I’m really proud of these guys,” Tomlin said. “They have put so much work into it and they have so much invested, going back to last winter, last spring and over the summer.

“They’re just a great bunch of kids and the senior leadership is what got us to this point. Without that leadership being at that level, we aren’t 7-2 at this juncture and looking to host a playoff game.”

Hostetler said he likes the way Grand Island is playing, heading into the postseason.

“I’m feeling really good about how we’re improving every week,” Hostetler said. “We’re always detail-driven and always focusing on the game at hand and not getting ahead of ourselves. We’re always striving to be great.”

Projections have Grand Island hosting a first-round playoff game against Omaha North — a team the Islanders beat 31-21 on Oct. 14. Official playoff pairings will be released Saturday by the Nebraska School Activities Association.

Regardless of the opponent, Tomlin said the Islanders will be excited to play.

“If any team can get themselves ready to go and come up with the necessary effort to get the job done, it’s our team,” Tomlin said. “We feel good about next week — no matter who we play. We’ll wait to see what the official pairings are and then we’ll go to work.”