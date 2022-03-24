Grand Island Senior High falls to Lincoln Southeast in extra innings

The Grand Island Senior High baseball team came close to winning against Lincoln Southeast Thursday night, twice, but fell 7-5 in nine innings.

Strong defense and a strong relief appearance helped the Knights capture the win in extra innings.

The Islanders had a chance to get something going in the bottom of the seventh with the score tied 5-all. After a lead-off hit to Riley Plummer, Tyler Fay struck out, then Sam Hartman grounded in to a double play to kill the drive.

GISH coach Kirby Wells said that Lincoln Southeast’s defense was just tough.

“We tried to steal and we hit a ball right at the short stop for the double play,” Wells said. “Double plays kill you.”

The Islanders again had a chance to win the game in the bottom of the eighth, but again hit into a double play to end the inning.

With one out Carson Leiting hit a double to right field. Next batter Zenon Sack had a pinch hit walk. With two on and one out, Brayden Lee came inches from a walk-off. Instead a hard hit line drive to third was caught by Will Jesske who doubled off Leiting to end the threat.

Wells said after how the previous inning ended, it seemed like deja vu and baseball is just a game of inches.

“We put ourselves in a position to win the game both times, and just couldn’t do it,” Wells said. “One step to the left by the third baseman and we would’ve won the game. That is how baseball goes sometimes.”

In the ninth, Will Jesske hit a two-run home run to put the Knight’s ahead 7-5 in the top of the ninth and never gave it up.

LSE coach Montana Jones said Jesske, who had three hits, continues to produce at the dish and told him to use the whole field when hitting.

“He is a really good player for us,” said Jones. ”He is one of the best hitters in the state, hands down. I am glad he listened to me.”

Southeast pitcher Blake Avila who came onin relief during the fourth inning and was solid to earn the win.

While down 3-2, GISH put a three spot on the board in the fourth against starter Will Barrett, who surrendered all five Islander runs. He was then pulled after 3.33 innings.

Jones went with his junior hurler Blake Avila to take over the reins.

The moved worked as Avila went the distance allowing only three hits, and two walks while fanning five.

Jones said he was extremely impressed with what Avila did on the mound.

“This is the first time Blake (Avila) has thrown varsity this year,” said Jones.

Jones said Avila did have some experience throwing varsity last year.

“I think getting his feet wet as a sophomore last year probably helped with this game right here. He pitched a phenomenal game,” said Jones.

Tycen Nelson gave up three runs in the top of the first inning but settled in after that. However, he added walks were a constant issue.

“We walked two guys that inning and they came around to score. We did some uncharacteristic things,” Wells said. “I thought Tycen did come back and throw well for the next few innings.

“But eight walks were way too many for our pitching staff, and that is going to get cleaned up,” he said.

The Islander defense committed only one error whereas the Knights had two. GISH also out hit the Knights 7-6.

A silver lining for The Islanders was Riley Plummer who continues hit the ball well.

Plummer reached base all five at bats going 2 for 3 with an RBI, two walks and a fielder’s choice.

Wells said his guys will let the wounds heal from this one and get ready for the next game.

“I was proud with how our guys competed,” he said, “But things just didn’t go our way today.”

The Islanders off until Monday when they host Lincoln East.

