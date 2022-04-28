Grand Island Senior High finishes fifth at home invite

By Marc Zavala

In a meet where Grand Island Senior High tennis coach Josh Budler said featured some of the best teams in Class A, he was pleased with the Islanders’ performance.

Grand Island finished fifth in the six-team field during their home invite Thursday.

Lincoln East earned the title with 24 points, while Lincoln Southeast was second with 21 points and Lincoln Southwest was third with 20.

Southeast swept the singles department with Camilla Ibrashimova (No. 1 singles) and Corinne Barber (No. 2 singles) each going 5-0. East’s Gibsen Chapman and Kristina Le teamed together win the No. 1 doubles, and Southwest’s Sophia Heinrich and Parker Brown took the No. 2 doubles titles.

“There were some really good teams here,” Budler said. “This might have been a harder tournament than the state tournament because every round was a tough match for everyone. They all had tough matches at some point during the tournament.”

The No. 2 doubles team of Finley Evans and Claire Kelly led the Islanders with a third-place finish. They went 3-2 with close losses. They fell to Southwest 8-5 and the East duo of Zoe Campbell and Kendall Hasseman 8-6.

“They had great days for us,” Budler said. “I’m sure they are disappointed in their losses today especially to East. They had a lead on them but couldn’t get the job done but they’ll learn from it. Finley and Claire are just continuing to get better.”

The No. 2 doubles Macy McDonald and Katie Wemhoff teamed together to get fourth, as did Katelyn Rodriguez at No. 2 singles. Emma Tennant finished fifth at No. 1 singles.

“I really can’t complain with how those kids did,” Budler said. “They lost to some good teams today but also got some nice wins as well.

“We competed very well and we were close to finishing even closer. I do think we are moving in the right direction and we keep getting better. I even think we’re better now than what we were at the beginning of the season.”

The Islanders will be back in action at the Lincoln East Invite Monday, then have a dual at Norfolk Tuesday, then have a home dual with Lincoln North Star on Thursday.

