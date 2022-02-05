Grand Island Senior High finishes second to Millard South in Class A duals

“This is definitely something we can build off of for future years,” Morrison said. “Our guys are getting to the point where they believe that they’re good enough to not only be in this event, but to win this event and we showed that today — we just came up a little bit short.

“Overall, I’m really happy with the guys. Looking ahead to districts and state, I think our heads are where we need them to be and we just need to finish strong.”

Grand Island 106-pounder Alex Gates said he was encouraged by the Islanders’ second-place showing.

“It was big for us to get to the finals because we’re a really young team with a lot of freshmen and sophomores,” Gates said. “We have only four seniors who are graduating, so I think it was really good for us to get to the finals and we’ll be looking for more next time.”

Morrison said he was pleased with the Islanders’ demeanor throughout the day.

“This team is very cohesive and is a really, really close team,” Morrison said. “Whether we’re up five, down five or getting the pin or fighting off our backs, they all really cheer for each other. The energy was great all day for them.”