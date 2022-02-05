Grand Island Senior High finishes second to Millard South in Class A duals

KEARNEY — While not satisfied with a second-place finish, Grand Island Senior High coach Joey Morrison said he thinks the Islanders took another step forward with their performance in Saturday’s Class A NSAA Dual Wrestling Championship at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
Top-seeded Millard South earned its sixth state duals championship with a 45-27 victory over Grand Island in the finals. The second-seeded Islanders advanced to the title match by defeating Columbus 45-31 in the opening round and then topped Papillion-La Vista 43-24 in the semifinals.
“We’re disappointed in the final — our guys competed hard all day, but obviously Millard South has some really special wrestlers right now and they’re really well-coached,” Morrison said. “We had Columbus right out of the gate and that’s a tough draw because they’re really good, tough at all the weights and it could’ve gone either way. I thought our guys really battled.
“Papillion-La Vista beat us earlier in the year, but it was a little different dual with a couple of different matchups at different weights. Every team here is very, very good and that’s what makes this event special.”
It was Grand Island’s first appearance in the state duals championship since winning the Class A title in 2014. The Islanders finished second in 2013 and placed third in both 2016 and 2020.
“This is definitely something we can build off of for future years,” Morrison said. “Our guys are getting to the point where they believe that they’re good enough to not only be in this event, but to win this event and we showed that today — we just came up a little bit short.
“Overall, I’m really happy with the guys. Looking ahead to districts and state, I think our heads are where we need them to be and we just need to finish strong.”
Grand Island 106-pounder Alex Gates said he was encouraged by the Islanders’ second-place showing.
“It was big for us to get to the finals because we’re a really young team with a lot of freshmen and sophomores,” Gates said. “We have only four seniors who are graduating, so I think it was really good for us to get to the finals and we’ll be looking for more next time.”
Morrison said he was pleased with the Islanders’ demeanor throughout the day.
“This team is very cohesive and is a really, really close team,” Morrison said. “Whether we’re up five, down five or getting the pin or fighting off our backs, they all really cheer for each other. The energy was great all day for them.”
Gates agreed.
“It feels really good when you get that positive feeling going,” Gates said. “When you see one of your teammates win, it makes you just want to go out there on the mat and take it to your opponent and try to get another win.”
Gates upset NSWCA No. 3-rated Isaac Ekdahl of Millard South at 106 in the championship dual to help Grand Island take a 9-6 lead. No. 5-rated Ein Obermiller (126 pounds) and Cristian Cortez (132) recorded back-to-back pins, giving the Islanders a 21-14 advantage.
However, the Patriots rallied to win the next six matches, locking up the dual with their fifth consecutive win at 170. All six of Millard South’s wrestlers in the six-match run are rated among the top three in the state in Class A.
De Andre Brock closed the dual on a positive note for Grand Island, pinning Millard South’s Brock Dyer in 2:46.
“Millard South came in with a ton of experience — some of them are wrestling all over the world and definitely all over the country,” Morrison said. “They are a good example for what other teams need to be doing. Having said that, our guys were attacking them.
“We were in on some shots on some of Millard South’s marquee guys and just couldn’t finish them. It definitely wasn’t a situation where we were running away, so I think the attitude was exactly what we needed.”
Morrison said that aggressive mindset needs to continue as Grand Island enters district and state competition.
“I think we’re starting to develop that mindset that you’ve got to go out there and take what you want,” Morrison said. “They’re realizing at this level that everyone is good and they don’t make as many mistakes, so you really have to force opponents into making mistakes and put the pressure on them. Our guys are really starting to believe in that.”