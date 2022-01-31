Grand Island Senior High, four other area schools, qualify for state duals

The Grand Island Senior High wrestling team will compete in the state duals for the eighth time in school history.
The Class A, No. 7-rated Islanders (NSWCA) have qualified for the Nebraska state duals tournament Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney.
Grand Island is one of five area schools who have qualified for the duals. Broken Bow, Hastings, St. Paul and Ravenna are the other area schools that have made the duals tournament.
Support Local Journalism
The Islanders are the No. 2 seed in the Class A tournament and will take on Columbus at 10:30 a.m.
In Class B, Broken Bow is the No. 3 seed and will take on Bennington, while Hastings is the No. 4 seed and takes on Scottsbluff. The Class B duals will be at 9 a.m.
In Class C, St. Paul makes its state duals debut and will be the No. 5 seed.. The Wildcats take on Yutan. The Class C duals will begin at 9 a.m.
In Class D, Ravenna is the third seed and takes on Thayer Central. The Class D duals begin at 10:30 a.m.
State wrestling duals Tournament
Saturday
At Buffalo County Fairgrounds, Kearney
Class A
First Round
Mat 2 — Millard South (10-1) vs. Omaha Westside (11-3), 10:30 a.m.
Mat 7 — North Platte (22-4) vs. Norfolk (18-2), 10:30 a.m.
Mat 8 — Papillion-LaVista (17-4) vs. Lincoln East (15-3), 10:30 a.m.
Mat 1 — Columbus (13-7) vs. Grand Island (9-2), 10:30 a.m.
Consolation semifinals
Mat 1 — MS-OWS loser vs. NP-NOR loser, noon
Mat 8 — PLV-LE loser vs. COL-GI loser, noon
Semifinals
Mat 1 — MS-OWS winner vs. NP-NOR winner, 2 p.m.
Mat 8 — PLV-LE winner vs. COL-GI winner, 2 p.m.
Placement matches
Mat 8 — Fifth-place match, 4 p.m.
Mat 1 — Third-place match, 4 p.m.
Mat 1 — Championship, 6 p.m.
Class B
First Round
Mat 2 — Blair (25-1) vs. Minden (21-5), 9 a.m.
Mat 7 — Scottsbluff (24-1) vs. Hastings (24-5), 9 a.m.
Mat 8 — Broken Bow (21-2) vs. Bennington (20-6), 9 a.m.
Mat 1 — Waverly (22-3) vs. Columbus Lakeview (16-0), 9 a.m.
Consolation semifinals
Mat 1 — BLA-MIN loser vs. SCO-HAS loser, noon
Mat 8 —BB-BEN loser vs. WAV-CL loser, noon
Semifinals
Mat 1 — BLA-MIN winner vs. SCO-HAS winner, 2 p.m.
Mat 8 —BB-BEN winner vs. WAV-CL winner, 2 p.m.
Placement matches
Mat 4 — Fifth-place match, 4 p.m.
Mat 2 — Third-place match, 4 p.m.
Mat 2 — Championship, 6 p.m.
Class C
First Round
Mat 3 — Aquinas (11-0) vs. David City (6-2), 9 a.m.
Mat 6 — St. Paul (15-2) vs. Yutan (8-0), 9 a.m.
Mat 5 — Logan View (12-1) vs. Battle Creek (10-1), 9 a.m.
Mat 4 — Fillmore Central (15-2) vs. O’Neill (4-2), 9 a.m.
Consolation Semifinals
Mat 3 — AQU-DC loser vs. SP-YUTAN loser, noon
Mat 6 — LV-BC loser vs. FC-ONEILL loser, noon
Semifinals
Mat 3 — AQU-DC winner vs. SP-YUTAN winner, 2 p.m.
Mat 6 — LV-BC winner vs. FC-ONEILL winner, 2 p.m.
Placement matches
Mat 6 — Fifth-place match, 4 p.m.
Mat 3 — Third-place match, 4 p.m.
Mat 3 — Championship, 6 p.m.
Class D
First Round
Mat 3 — Mullen (15-2) vs. Alma (7-1), 10:30 a.m.
Mat 6 — Pender (12-1) vs. Arapahoe (8-0), 10:30 a.m.
Mat 5 — Ravenna (12-1) vs. Thayer Central (13-3), 10:30 a.m.
Mat 4 — Winside (7-1) vs. Sutherland (7-0), 10:30 p.m.
Consolation semifinals
Mat 4 — MULLEN-ALMA loser vs. PEN-ARA loser, noon
Mat 5 — RAV-TC loser vs. WIN-SUTH loser, noon
Semifinals
Mat 4 — MULLEN-ALMA winner vs. PEN-ARA winner, 2 p.m.
Mat 5 — RAV-TC winner vs. WIN-SUTH winner, 2 p.m.
Placement matches
Mat 5 — Fifth-place match, 4 p.m.
Mat 4 — Third-place match, 4 p.m.
Mat 4 — Championship, 6 p.m.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Marc Zavala
Sports writer, mostly in volleyball, cross country, wrestling and track and field, for the Grand Island Independent for seven years.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.