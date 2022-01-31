 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grand Island Senior High, four other area schools, qualify for state duals
0 Comments
top story

Grand Island Senior High, four other area schools, qualify for state duals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FILE PHOTO: Wrestling

The Grand Island Senior High wrestling team will compete in the state duals for the eighth time in school history.

The Class A, No. 7-rated Islanders (NSWCA) have qualified for the Nebraska state duals tournament Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney.

Grand Island is one of five area schools who have qualified for the duals. Broken Bow, Hastings, St. Paul and Ravenna are the other area schools that have made the duals tournament.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Islanders are the No. 2 seed in the Class A tournament and will take on Columbus at 10:30 a.m.

In Class B, Broken Bow is the No. 3 seed and will take on Bennington, while Hastings is the No. 4 seed and takes on Scottsbluff. The Class B duals will be at 9 a.m.

In Class C, St. Paul makes its state duals debut and will be the No. 5 seed.. The Wildcats take on Yutan. The Class C duals will begin at 9 a.m.

In Class D, Ravenna is the third seed and takes on Thayer Central. The Class D duals begin at 10:30 a.m.

State wrestling duals Tournament

Saturday

At Buffalo County Fairgrounds, Kearney

Class A

First Round

Mat 2 — Millard South (10-1) vs. Omaha Westside (11-3), 10:30 a.m.

Mat 7 — North Platte (22-4) vs. Norfolk (18-2), 10:30 a.m.

Mat 8 — Papillion-LaVista (17-4) vs. Lincoln East (15-3), 10:30 a.m.

Mat 1 — Columbus (13-7) vs. Grand Island (9-2), 10:30 a.m.

Consolation semifinals

Mat 1 — MS-OWS loser vs. NP-NOR loser, noon

Mat 8 — PLV-LE loser vs. COL-GI loser, noon

Semifinals

Mat 1 — MS-OWS winner vs. NP-NOR winner, 2 p.m.

Mat 8 — PLV-LE winner vs. COL-GI winner, 2 p.m.

Placement matches

Mat 8 — Fifth-place match, 4 p.m.

Mat 1 — Third-place match, 4 p.m.

Mat 1 — Championship, 6 p.m.

Class B

First Round

Mat 2 — Blair (25-1) vs. Minden (21-5), 9 a.m.

Mat 7 — Scottsbluff (24-1) vs. Hastings (24-5), 9 a.m.

Mat 8 — Broken Bow (21-2) vs. Bennington (20-6), 9 a.m.

Mat 1 — Waverly (22-3) vs. Columbus Lakeview (16-0), 9 a.m.

Consolation semifinals

Mat 1 — BLA-MIN loser vs. SCO-HAS loser, noon

Mat 8 —BB-BEN loser vs. WAV-CL loser, noon

Semifinals

Mat 1 — BLA-MIN winner vs. SCO-HAS winner, 2 p.m.

Mat 8 —BB-BEN winner vs. WAV-CL winner, 2 p.m.

Placement matches

Mat 4 — Fifth-place match, 4 p.m.

Mat 2 — Third-place match, 4 p.m.

Mat 2 — Championship, 6 p.m.

Class C

First Round

Mat 3 — Aquinas (11-0) vs. David City (6-2), 9 a.m.

Mat 6 — St. Paul (15-2) vs. Yutan (8-0), 9 a.m.

Mat 5 — Logan View (12-1) vs. Battle Creek (10-1), 9 a.m.

Mat 4 — Fillmore Central (15-2) vs. O’Neill (4-2), 9 a.m.

Consolation Semifinals

Mat 3 — AQU-DC loser vs. SP-YUTAN loser, noon

Mat 6 — LV-BC loser vs. FC-ONEILL loser, noon

Semifinals

Mat 3 — AQU-DC winner vs. SP-YUTAN winner, 2 p.m.

Mat 6 — LV-BC winner vs. FC-ONEILL winner, 2 p.m.

Placement matches

Mat 6 — Fifth-place match, 4 p.m.

Mat 3 — Third-place match, 4 p.m.

Mat 3 — Championship, 6 p.m.

Class D

First Round

Mat 3 — Mullen (15-2) vs. Alma (7-1), 10:30 a.m.

Mat 6 — Pender (12-1) vs. Arapahoe (8-0), 10:30 a.m.

Mat 5 — Ravenna (12-1) vs. Thayer Central (13-3), 10:30 a.m.

Mat 4 — Winside (7-1) vs. Sutherland (7-0), 10:30 p.m.

Consolation semifinals

Mat 4 — MULLEN-ALMA loser vs. PEN-ARA loser, noon

Mat 5 — RAV-TC loser vs. WIN-SUTH loser, noon

Semifinals

Mat 4 — MULLEN-ALMA winner vs. PEN-ARA winner, 2 p.m.

Mat 5 — RAV-TC winner vs. WIN-SUTH winner, 2 p.m.

Placement matches

Mat 5 — Fifth-place match, 4 p.m.

Mat 4 — Third-place match, 4 p.m.

Mat 4 — Championship, 6 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal wins Australian Open for record 21st major title

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts