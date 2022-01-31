Grand Island Senior High, four other area schools, qualify for state duals

The Grand Island Senior High wrestling team will compete in the state duals for the eighth time in school history.

The Class A, No. 7-rated Islanders (NSWCA) have qualified for the Nebraska state duals tournament Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney.

Grand Island is one of five area schools who have qualified for the duals. Broken Bow, Hastings, St. Paul and Ravenna are the other area schools that have made the duals tournament.

The Islanders are the No. 2 seed in the Class A tournament and will take on Columbus at 10:30 a.m.

In Class B, Broken Bow is the No. 3 seed and will take on Bennington, while Hastings is the No. 4 seed and takes on Scottsbluff. The Class B duals will be at 9 a.m.

In Class C, St. Paul makes its state duals debut and will be the No. 5 seed.. The Wildcats take on Yutan. The Class C duals will begin at 9 a.m.

In Class D, Ravenna is the third seed and takes on Thayer Central. The Class D duals begin at 10:30 a.m.

