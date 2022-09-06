Grand Island Senior High gets two win over Lincoln Southeast

Trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning, Grand Island Senior High needed someone to step up to complete a doubleheader sweep for the first time this season.

“I always go up to the plate saying, ‘you can do this’,” GISH’s Jaidyn Walford said. “You never focus on the last at-bat. You go up there saying ‘I’m going to hit the ball and do the best I can.’ You just got to believe in yourself.”

Walford’s belief worked, as she drove home two runs on a double to the left field gap at Veterans softball complex to tie the game at 3-all against Lincoln Southeast.

Momentum stayed on GISH’s side the rest of the game, as they went on to win 7-4. That allowed the Islanders to sweep the Knights as they won the first game 13-5 in five innings.

“We’ve been working on this all year, and we’ve been getting better and better,” GISH coach Scott Galusha said. “We can see that. We expected to win two games tonight, and I don’t think there was any panic down 3-1. …It was really good to finish the way we did and nice to see both pitchers go the whole way today.”

Besides Walford’s two RBIs, GISH scored two other runs in the fifth inning on a Mya Gawrych RBI walk and Kiera Wolfe coming home on a passed ball.

Two more runs were added in the bottom of the sixth on a Walford RBI single and a Braelyn Sindelar RBI double.

Sindelar led the way in the circle and at the plate, as she threw five strikeouts and two walks in seven innings and went 4-for-4 with an RBI and a double.

Galusha said that his players, including Sindelar, have been doing a good job of taking what’s being taught to them and implementing it in games.

“We talk about the correct approach and doing your job everyday at practice and every game,” Glausha said. “The girls are continuing to do that, and we don’t dwell on the previous at-bat.”

In the first game, the bats were alive in the second inning as GISH scored six runs on three doubles, a triple, a walk, an error and a hit by pitch to take a 6-1 lead and never looked back.

“It feels great,” Walford said. “We work hard in practice, and it’s starting to show on the field. It’s great knowing that we’re playing as a team.”

Pitcher Adriana Cabello threw five strikeouts and one walk in five innings. Sixty-two of her 95 pitches were for strikes.

Cabello also went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and an inside the park solo home run. On the play, she cracked a ball to right field that Southeast’s outfielder misplayed and the ball traveled to the fence.

Galusha said the Islanders didn’t play the best they could tonight, but that it’s a good sign that they didn’t need to to capture the two wins.

A combination of a difficult schedule and a few unlucky plays has led to the GISH having a 4-12 record in the second week of September, Galusha said.

The Islanders lost twice to Class A No. 4 Lincoln East, No. 7 Lincoln Southwest and Class B No. 7 Hastings. They also dropped games to Class A No. 6 Elkhorn South and No. 10 Papillion-LaVista South.

“It’s a testament to our kids that they’ve worked really hard,” Galusha said. “They don’t worry about the record. They just keep coming to practice and working hard. They came to the park today and felt like they were going to win, and that’s a good sign.”

GISH takes on Lincoln Northeast in a home doubleheader on Thursday night.

First Game

Grand Island 13, Lincoln Southeast 5

LSE; 102; 20—5; 7; 3

GISH; 064; 12—13; 9; 5

WP—Cabello. LP—Crouch. 2B—GI: Sindelar, Gawrych, Cabello. 3B—GI: Wolfe. HR—GI: Cabello

Second game

Grand Island 7, Lincoln Southeast 4

LSE; 000; 030; 1—4; 12; 1

GISH; 000; 142; X—7; 11; 0

WP—Sindelar. LP—Scribner. 2B—GI: Walford. 2B—LSE: Mckeon, Kjeldgaard. 3B—GI: Kutschkau.