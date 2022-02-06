Grand Island Senior High girls take home A-4 district title

AMHERST — The Grand Island Senior High girls wrestling can add a district championship to its first-year program collection.
The Islanders, who had two district champions, brought home the Class A, District 4 title with 139 points, while Aurora was second with 88.
GISH coach Jeff Evans said winning the district championship in their first year of a wrestling program is just exciting.
“We wrestled above and beyond and I think we are peaking out,” GISH coach Jeff Evans said. “What we’ve been working on is showing on the mat.”
Grand Island will take six girls to the first-ever girls state wrestling tournament at the CHI Health Center Omaha in two weeks.
Anyia Roberts (145 pounds) and Ali Edwards (185) were the district champions for the Islanders.
Roberts pinned Columbus’ Danica Taylor in 5:39, while Edwards stuck O’Neill’s Madelynn Jakubowski in 3:27.
“Those two freshmen had great tournaments and they had battles on their hands,” Evans said. “Anyia lost to that girl in her first match of the year and comes back to pin that girl. And Ali had been out for a while, but she’s back and I think she’s wrestling really well.”
Sandra Gutierrez (second, 100), Sage McCallum (third, 132), Maria Lindo-Monrente (second, 152) and Karma Marshall (third, 235) are the other GISH qualifiers.
“I would love to have them all going but I’m happy with who we are taking,” Evans said. “I think those girls can do good things for us at state.”
Northwest will take two wrestlers to state in Miah Kenny (third, 145) and Chloe Mader (third, 152).
The Vikings finished tied for fifth with 53 points.
Aurora will send five athletes to the state tournament.
Tia Teigre was the lone district champion for the Huskies after winning the 235-pound weight class.
Natalie Bisbee (third, 114), Mae Sikes (third, 120), Kehlanee Bengston (third, 138) and Tiffany Senff (second, 165) are the other qualifers for the Huskies.
Koryn Kline (second, 138) was Ord’s only state qualifier.
Also at the A-3 district in Gothenburg, Centura’s Sarah Klein earned a state berth after finishing third at 132.