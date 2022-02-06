Grand Island Senior High girls take home A-4 district title

AMHERST — The Grand Island Senior High girls wrestling can add a district championship to its first-year program collection.

The Islanders, who had two district champions, brought home the Class A, District 4 title with 139 points, while Aurora was second with 88.

GISH coach Jeff Evans said winning the district championship in their first year of a wrestling program is just exciting.

“We wrestled above and beyond and I think we are peaking out,” GISH coach Jeff Evans said. “What we’ve been working on is showing on the mat.”

Grand Island will take six girls to the first-ever girls state wrestling tournament at the CHI Health Center Omaha in two weeks.

Anyia Roberts (145 pounds) and Ali Edwards (185) were the district champions for the Islanders.

Roberts pinned Columbus’ Danica Taylor in 5:39, while Edwards stuck O’Neill’s Madelynn Jakubowski in 3:27.