Grand Island Senior High girls want to repeat first year success

For being a first-year program, the Grand Island Senior High girls wrestling team accomplished a lot.

The Islanders won multiple tournaments which included the Class A, District 4 title, then brought home three medalists from the first-ever girls tournament.

Now, with a year under their belt with more numbers out, the Islanders want to do more.

Grand Island Jeff Evans said he’s excited to see what the Islander girls can do during the season. Grand Island has around 48-52 wrestlers.

“I can’t wait. Based on the growth and strides that we made during the season,” Evans said. “I want to see if we can start off where we left off at the end of last year. I think good things will happen and hopefully will go in the right direction for us.

Islander sophomore Ali Edwards, who is the only returning medalist returning, echoed Evans excitement for the season to get started.

“I’m pumped. I’m ready for everything to kick off,” Edwards said. “Last year, we really didn’t know what we were going into. We were new to it. I think if the success we had and the experience that we got, I think we’re going to have a strong year two.

While Edwards is the only returning state medalist where she finished sixth at 185 pounds. Grand Island also returned state qualifiers Sandra Gutierrez, Maria Lindo-Morente and Anyia Roberts, and a few other wrestlers who had strong seasons as well. Last year’s success also included Grand Island going 24-4 in duals.

Evans said he feels many of the Islanders are hungry. Only the top three finishers qualified to the state meet, so Grand Island had two other wrestlers finish fourth in the district meet. This season, the top four finishers of each weight class will get to go to the state tournament.

“We have a lot of girls who are hungry for that next step,” Evans said. “We did have a lot of inexperience but now that we have that coming back, I hope that pays dividends this season.”

Edwards said a goal is to try and complete a trifecta — win the Heartland Athletic Conference, districts and state. But there’s other things they want to do too.

“That would be cool if we can accomplish that,” she said. “But the main thing is to try and get better each and every day. We’re going to try and push each other. We all want to be our absolute best.”

Edwards said avoiding injuries will be key to having a good season, but also trying to keep a positive mindset day in and day out.

“We’ll need to avoid injuries and work on our attitudes, having a good mindset day in and day out, telling ourselves that we can do this,” Edwards said. “Last year, we kind of let some things get to us. This year, we’re really encouraging positive self-talk and encouraging each other to get better every day.”

Evans said he felt the first year of girls wrestling was a major success, and he says it’s going to continue to grow.

“I think it exceeded expectations last year. You’re going to hear that everywhere you go,” Evans said. “Girls wrestling has become an overnight sensation for a lot of girls in the state of Nebraska.

There’s still some stuff the NSAA might need to tweak a little bit, but I think it will still be successful. The girls found something new and a lot want to be good in this sport. We have a lot of girls here who have found something they really enjoy.”

The Islanders open the season with a dual Thursday at Minden.