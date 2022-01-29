Grand Island Senior High grinds out victory vs. Omaha Bryan

With the Bears taking a physical approach to defending Traudt, Slough said he emphasized not settling for perimeter shots at halftime. Grand Island went to the free-throw line 22 times in the second half, making 16.

“In the first half, Bryan really packed it in on the drive, so we were just pitching it out and shooting wide-open 3s, but unfortunately they didn’t go in,” Slough said. “So in the second half, we said we had to get into the bonus early and make sure that we attacked to try and get their guys into foul trouble. Once we did that, then we could put some pressure on the rim.”

The free throws helped Grand Island overcome a rough shooting night from the floor. The Islanders, who started 2 of 12 on field-goal attempts, finished at 33% (12 of 36), including going 2 of 16 from 3-point range.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Grand Island missed its first nine shots, finally breaking the ice on Barrett Olson’s 3-pointer with 1:11 remaining in the first quarter. Despite the early drought, the Islanders trailed just 7-5 at the opening break as the game was scoreless for the first 4:40.