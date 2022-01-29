Grand Island Senior High grinds out victory vs. Omaha Bryan

Another game, another down-to-the-wire finish for Grand Island Senior High.
On Saturday night, the Islanders overcame an ice-cold start to beat Omaha Bryan 48-45 at home. It capped a 3-0 week for Grand Island, which won 49-47 at the buzzer Tuesday at Bellevue East and topped Class A No. 10-rated Lincoln Northeast 46-44 on the road in overtime on Friday.
“We just have a hard time scoring, so it doesn’t matter who our opponent is, it’s going to be a grind-fest for us with our style of basketball,” said Grand Island coach Jeremiah Slough, whose team has seen five of its last eight games decided by three points or fewer. “We just don’t have the firepower to blow people out, but credit to our guys tonight.
“It was such an emotional win Friday. We exerted a ton of energy and then came out here and the ball didn’t go in for almost the entire first quarter and our guys just stayed resilient.”
Isaac Traudt scored a game-high 22 points on the strength of a 15-of-19 performance at the free-throw line for Grand Island (7-8). The Islanders were 22 of 31 on free throws, outscoring Bryan 22-5 at the foul line.
“This is a definitely resilient group,” Grand Island’s Jacob Nesvara said. “Coach Slough always teaches us to stay the course and stick with it. We’re just starting to find ways to close out these close games that we weren’t able to in the beginning of the season.”
With the Bears taking a physical approach to defending Traudt, Slough said he emphasized not settling for perimeter shots at halftime. Grand Island went to the free-throw line 22 times in the second half, making 16.
“In the first half, Bryan really packed it in on the drive, so we were just pitching it out and shooting wide-open 3s, but unfortunately they didn’t go in,” Slough said. “So in the second half, we said we had to get into the bonus early and make sure that we attacked to try and get their guys into foul trouble. Once we did that, then we could put some pressure on the rim.”
The free throws helped Grand Island overcome a rough shooting night from the floor. The Islanders, who started 2 of 12 on field-goal attempts, finished at 33% (12 of 36), including going 2 of 16 from 3-point range.
Grand Island missed its first nine shots, finally breaking the ice on Barrett Olson’s 3-pointer with 1:11 remaining in the first quarter. Despite the early drought, the Islanders trailed just 7-5 at the opening break as the game was scoreless for the first 4:40.
Tied at 14-14, Nesvara gave GISH a spark off the bench. The 6-foot-3 senior dove to the floor for a loose ball, knocked it free and then scrambled to get the layup and launch the Islanders on a 7-2 run that gave them a 21-16 lead after Traudt’s three-point play with two minutes left before halftime.
“Doing all the little things is what I try to emphasize in my game,” said Nesvara, who finished with five points, five rebounds and two assists off the bench. “Rebounds, loose balls and hustle plays — all the stuff like that. That’s what I’m trying to give us.”
Despite not starting, Elijah McCullough scored 19 points to lead Omaha Bryan (5-12), including nine points in the fourth quarter. Lam Kuang added 13 points for the Bears, who came in riding a two-game winning streak for coach Galen Gullie following Friday’s 59-53 victory over Papillion-La Vista.
“Omaha Bryan is a really good basketball team,” Slough said. “They beat Papillion-La Vista (Friday) night, which is regarded as a good team, and they had played Millard North to within two earlier this season.
“Bryan is a team that you can’t take lightly and you’ve got to show up because they are disciplined and Coach Gullie has done a great job with them in the short amount of time that he’s been with them.”
Grand Island led 48-43 on an Olson bucket with 25 seconds to play, but McCullough’s driving score with 17 seconds left cut Bryan’s deficit to 48-45. The Islanders left the door open when Traudt missed two free throws with 11.6 seconds remaining, but Kuang’s 3-point attempt with four seconds left glanced off the rim. The rebound went out of bounds to Bryan with 1.5 seconds left, but the Bears threw away the inbound pass with 0.3 seconds to go.
The Islanders forced 19 turnovers, including 11 in the second half.
“At the beginning of the season, we were having a hard time turning people over, but in the last week or so, we’ve done a great job of creating turnovers,” Slough said. “As difficult as it is for us to score in the half court, we’ve got to get those transition opportunities.”
After a 2-7 start to the season, Grand Island has won five of its last six games, including four straight. The Islanders will aim to keep things rolling Friday at Kearney before hosting Norfolk on Saturday.
“This little winning streak we’ve got going is nice and we really needed it,” Nesvara said. “We’re starting to come together and next week is another big week with Kearney and Norfolk. We’ll need to be ready.”