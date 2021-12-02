Grand Island Senior High loses opener at buzzer to Omaha Creighton Prep

The best-case scenario for Omaha Creighton Prep appeared to be forcing overtime with Grand Island Senior High during the closing seconds of Thursday’s season opener.
Instead the Junior Jays stole a surprising 62-60 miracle finish victory to take home with them.
With the game tied, the Islanders’ Isaac Traudt drove the lane with under 10 seconds remaining but was stripped of the ball.
Eddie Hubner was able to grab it and fling a pass to Martel Evans flying upcourt. Evans beat the buzzer for the game-winning layup and give Class A preseason No. 4 Creighton Prep a memorable victory over the No. 8 Islanders.
Grand Island called a timeout with 17.3 seconds left to set up the potential game-winning play.
“I didn’t think we’d touch the ball,” Prep coach Josh Luedtke said. “We didn’t want to foul anybody. We didn’t want Isaac to get the last shot uncontested. We wanted to contest everything with pressure, and our guys did a really good job of collapsing and making it tough.
“We said if we were going to lose on a last-second shot, somebody other than Isaac was going to get it, and we could live with that.”
That was the second big play that Martel made down the stretch. While he hurt Grand Island on drives for most of his 21 points, he connected on his lone 3-point try of the game with 34 seconds left to tie the game after a Traudt 3-point play and a Kytan Fyfe free throw had put the Islanders up 60-57 with 51 seconds to go.
“We told our guys before the game that win or lose, we need to make a statement, and we did that,” Grand Island coach Jeremiah Slough said. “It came down to a one-possession game where a kid on their team that doesn’t ever shoot a 3-point shot makes a 3-point shot with 30 seconds left — and credit to him.
“Then we got our guy to the rim with three seconds left. We’ll take that every time. Does it hurt? Sure, it stings. But it would hurt a lot more if this were game 25 rather than game one.”
Creighton Prep survived a 34-point effort by Traudt, which included seven dunks. But he was held to an 0-for-5 evening from beyond the 3-point arc.
“We just kept fighting and fighting,” Luedtke said. “We knew Grand Island was going to be a tough matchup. We knew this first game was going to be tough. Every game is going to be tough. We have great basketball in Nebraska, and Traudt’s a heck of a player. I can’t wait to watch him when he’s in the ACC.
“But my guys kept fighting, believing, battling through adversity.”
Grand Island led most of the game. After the Junior Jays scored the first point, they didn’t lead again until they went up 46-44 early in the fourth quarter. Their final two leads were 57-56 and at the final buzzer.
Slough said his team did a lot of things right throughout the contest.
“We got the ball to where it needed to on the offensive side of the floor whether that be some mismatches inside with Isaac or some other guys just making perimeter jump shots,” he said. “It was a really good effort offensively. I thought we were incredibly efficient.
“In the second half, we did a much better job of not turning the ball over and allowing them to get transition stuff. In the first half, they got transition layups off turnovers and runouts, otherwise we’re up 10 or 12 at half. I thought we did a good job of cleaning that up in the second half.”
But the Islanders committed four turnovers over the final three minutes to give Creighton Prep life.
“Unfortunately, with the bunch that we have, we just didn’t handle that situation very well,” Slough said. “I was late to get a timeout and then they got some momentum there where I didn’t think they needed to.”
Luke Jungers added 17 points for Creighton Prep.
Tyler Fox and Fyfe each had eight for the Islanders, who got nine assists from Jacob Nesvara.
Slough said it was a good learning experience for an opener against a team like Prep — which cruised to a 51-29 victory in this outing last year.
“It was just an incredible atmosphere and environment,” Slough said. “These are the types of games that we want. These are the types of games that we know in order to achieve our goals that we have to find a way to win.
“So this is going to be a learning moment and understand that every day when we work on a situation that it’s incredibly important that we have an attention to detail in those situations even in a practice environment — and our guys have. We told our kids at the beginning of the game that success comes when opportunity meets preparation, and you could tell we were prepared tonight. And we had an opportunity to win.”
Grand Island faces Elkhorn South — which lost to Lincoln East by an identical 62-60 score — Saturday at East.
Omaha Marian 59, Grand Island 16
Omaha Marian got 38 points off of its bench to beat Grand Island Senior High 59-16 in Thursday’s opener between two young teams.
Out of the 23 players who saw the court, only five were seniors — and four of those were Crusaders.
Sophomore McKenna Stover led Marian with 14 points while junior Ashley Wilwerding added 12 off the bench.
Junior Hailey Kenkel topped Grand Island with six points.