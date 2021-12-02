Grand Island Senior High loses opener at buzzer to Omaha Creighton Prep

“We got the ball to where it needed to on the offensive side of the floor whether that be some mismatches inside with Isaac or some other guys just making perimeter jump shots,” he said. “It was a really good effort offensively. I thought we were incredibly efficient.

“In the second half, we did a much better job of not turning the ball over and allowing them to get transition stuff. In the first half, they got transition layups off turnovers and runouts, otherwise we’re up 10 or 12 at half. I thought we did a good job of cleaning that up in the second half.”

But the Islanders committed four turnovers over the final three minutes to give Creighton Prep life.

“Unfortunately, with the bunch that we have, we just didn’t handle that situation very well,” Slough said. “I was late to get a timeout and then they got some momentum there where I didn’t think they needed to.”

Luke Jungers added 17 points for Creighton Prep.

Tyler Fox and Fyfe each had eight for the Islanders, who got nine assists from Jacob Nesvara.

Slough said it was a good learning experience for an opener against a team like Prep — which cruised to a 51-29 victory in this outing last year.