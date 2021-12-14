Grand Island Senior High opens homestand with win over North Platte

The Grand Island Senior High wrestling team showed some discipline and mental toughness Tuesday night.
After competing in the two-day Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic in Iowa over the weekend, the Class A No. 8 Islanders (NEwrestle.com) grinded out a 42-27 victory over No. 10 North Platte in the home opener.
GISH coach Joey Morrison said the Islanders did a good job of getting prepared for North Platte after the tough two-day tournament. He added that Grand Island wanted to put together a good performance in front of a home crowd for the first time this season.
“We had a grinder of a tournament last weekend where we competed for two days, then we had to come back and make weight today,” Morrison said. “It was a good test of mental toughness and discipline as far as weight management and being ready to compete in a short amount of time. I thought we did a good job of all that and it helped us tonight.
“Plus the guys were fired up to wrestle in front of our fans. It was a good performance for the most part.”
The Bulldogs opened with a Luke Rathjen 5-3 win over Cailyb Weekley at 182 pounds, then got a pin from Vincent Genatone (No. 1 at 220) over Skylar Wood at 2:56.
But Zachary Pittman got a win to get Grand Island going. The 285-pound sophomore scored the winning takedown with 20 seconds left to defeat Trysten Terry 4-3. Terry pinned Pittman at the Kearney Invite earlier in the season.
“Zachary made some corrections on his feet and did a great job of responding when he got down,” Morrison said. “He had better pressure and believed that he could get it done and he did. He got in great position to score that late takedown.”
Then Alex Gates (No. 8 at 106) scored a pin over Brody Pitner in 1:28 to put Grand Island up 15-12. But North Platte responded with a Kole Weigel 4-2 win at 113 and a Jace Kennel pin at 120 to go up 21-18.
After Ein Obermiller (No. 4 at 126) won on a forfeit victory, Cristian Cortez held off Ethan Jackson 7-4 at 132 to help the Islanders gain control. Dane Arrants (No. 8 at 138) and Tyler Salpas (No. 3 at 145) recorded back-to-back pins to put Grand Island up 36-18.
Ryan Fox (No. 2 at 145 but moved up) got a pin for North Platte at 152 before Haedyn Brauer edged Alex Dzingle 10-6 at 160. Brauer broke a 6-all tie by putting Dzingle (No. 5 at 152 but wrestled up) on his back for the final margin.
But Justyce Hostetler (No. 6 at 170) put the finishing touches on the dual by pinning Brock Roblee in 1:33.
Morrison said he was pleased with what the other Islander winners did in the dual.
“Christian was very controlled tonight. He didn’t wrestle wild out there and that was big for us. And Alex, Dane and Tyler performed very well for us and Justyce got a nice win for us to close the dual,” he said. “There is still some stuff we can improve on but it was a good day for us.”
North Platte coach Dale Hall said he liked what he saw from the Bulldogs.
“I thought we had some kids who wrestled very well but needed guys to finish their matches better,” he said. “But Grand Island got a little more depth and they are pretty solid from top to bottom.”
The Islanders are off until Friday when they host the two-day Flatwater Fracas Tournament. The tournament is back at the Heartland Events Center for the first time since the 2018 season. Morrison said it will be another grind as there will be 12 ranked teams that will also be from out-of-state as well.
“It will be another tough weekend with very good teams,” Morrison said. “It will be a grind for sure.”