Grand Island Senior High opens homestand with win over North Platte

“Zachary made some corrections on his feet and did a great job of responding when he got down,” Morrison said. “He had better pressure and believed that he could get it done and he did. He got in great position to score that late takedown.”

Then Alex Gates (No. 8 at 106) scored a pin over Brody Pitner in 1:28 to put Grand Island up 15-12. But North Platte responded with a Kole Weigel 4-2 win at 113 and a Jace Kennel pin at 120 to go up 21-18.

After Ein Obermiller (No. 4 at 126) won on a forfeit victory, Cristian Cortez held off Ethan Jackson 7-4 at 132 to help the Islanders gain control. Dane Arrants (No. 8 at 138) and Tyler Salpas (No. 3 at 145) recorded back-to-back pins to put Grand Island up 36-18.

Ryan Fox (No. 2 at 145 but moved up) got a pin for North Platte at 152 before Haedyn Brauer edged Alex Dzingle 10-6 at 160. Brauer broke a 6-all tie by putting Dzingle (No. 5 at 152 but wrestled up) on his back for the final margin.

But Justyce Hostetler (No. 6 at 170) put the finishing touches on the dual by pinning Brock Roblee in 1:33.

Morrison said he was pleased with what the other Islander winners did in the dual.