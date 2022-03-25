Grand Island Senior High opens season with victory over Fremont

The Grand Island Senior High girls tennis team finally got a chance to compete for the first time this season.

And the Islanders made the most of their opportunity.

It was close but Grand Island came out on top 5-4 over Fremont Friday at Ryder Park.

“It was good to get out and play against some competition and see what we got,” GISH coach Josh Budler said. “The girls were excited about that and I thought we did some good things.”

The Islanders opened up the dual by going 2-1 during the doubles matches.

Finley Evans and Claire Kelly easily won their No. 1 doubles match 8-2 over Mackenzie Kirby and Grace Blick.

Macy McDonald and Emma Tennant won a tight match over Abbie Bigsby and Grace Cruise at No. 3 doubles. The Islander duo trailed 3-1 but came back and won 9-8 and 8-4 in the tiebreaker.

Budler said he was happy to see those two players respond after being down early.

“Those girls were in some tight situations and they prevailed,” Budler said. “When you get down early, you can still come back and win the match. The girls regrouped well and played well after that. If we don’t win that match, we don’t win the dual.”

The two schools split the six matches during the singles matches.

McDonald easily won her No. 1 singles match 8-1 over Bigsby, while Katelyn Rodriguez won at No. 4 singles 8-4 and Katie Wemhoff captured her No. 5 singles match 8-3.

Annika Staab and Evans lost their singles matches at No. 2 and No. 3 respectively. Scores were 8-6 in both matches, while Kelly dropped her No. 6 singles match 8-4.

Budler said he liked what he saw from the Islanders in the first dual.

“There were positives and things we need to improve on, but I thought the kids performed well for the first time out,” Budler said. “It was great to see the kids compete well. This is a good start to the season.”

