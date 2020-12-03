Grand Island Senior High rallies for dual win over Columbus

“If there is a second left on the clock, I’m very confident that he’s going to do something to get the win,” he said. “I can never count that kid out of a match, no matter what the score is.”

But Blayze Standley, No. 1 at 182, and Lian Blaser earned pins for Columbus to take a 24-0 lead.

Antony Navarro put Grand Island on the board as he recorded a 1:25 pin over Justin Gaston at 220. Navarro got put on his back for a second but rolled through and put Gaston on his to get the pin.

“Antony did a great job for us as that was his first time on varsity,” Morrison said. “He made a mistake in going to his back but he didn’t panic and rolled through and got the pin for us. That was nice to see.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The two teams each got six points in the next two matches as Michael Isele got a forfeit victory at 285 for the Islanders, while Columbus’ Brenyn Delano pinned Coben Colson at 106.

Madden Kontos recorded a 2-0 win over Kaden Brownlow for Grand Island at 113. That win impressed Morrison.

“Madden wrestled one of our better matches tonight. He won the scramble and got a takedown for us,” Morrison said.