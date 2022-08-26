Grand Island Senior High rallies past North Platte

NORTH PLATTE — Class A No. 10-rated Grand Island Senior High solved North Platte’s potent flex-bone offensive attack just in time.

After allowing lengthy touchdown drives on the Bulldogs’ first two offensive possessions, the Islanders yielded just one more score the rest of the way and rallied for a 20-19 season-opening victory Friday night at Bauer Field.

“Our kids just hung in there,” Grand Island coach Jeff Tomlin said. “North Platte has a really good team and their offense is the strongest piece of their three phases and they coach it really, really well. It did take a while to adjust to the speed.

“Our (scout team) did a super job for a week and a half in practice, but you still can’t simulate the speed that you get when you’re brought up in that offense from middle school on up. Our kids really responded.”

Jace Chrisman rushed 11 times for 139 yards and had TD runs of 17, 50 and 33 yards in the second half to help Grand Island beat North Platte for the 16th consecutive time. Caleb Richardson carried 16 times for 103 yards as the Islanders (1-0) piled up 305 rushing yards on 42 attempts and finished with 404 total yards.

GISH quarterback Cohen Evans completed 6 of 13 pass attempts for 99 yards with one interception and rushed 10 times for 56 yards. Chrisman caught two passes for 41 yards and Cole Thorne had one reception for 45 yards.

“Offensively, we showed signs of brilliance the whole game, but shot ourselves in the foot with penalties a couple of times and a turnover, but they were still able to really chew up some clock for us and keep our defense off the field,” Tomlin said. “Our running game and our tempo in the second half did seem to wear them down a little bit. That’s just a testimony to our O-line — really, really good job on their part.”

Tomlin credited the starting offensive linemen Eli Anson, Tanner Sutliff, Drew Haith, Bryce Free and Jordan Encinger with a big second-half performance. Tomlin added that Jett Hennings, Reid Kelly and Kaden Roberson also played several snaps up front for the Islanders.

North Platte (0-2) looked well on its way to notching its first win over the Islanders since 2004. The Bulldogs rushed for 192 first-half yards and finished with 377 yards on the ground.

Kolten Tilford rushed 22 times for 223 yards, including TD runs of 1 and 49 yards to lead North Platte. Bulldog Brock Roblee added 122 rushing yards and a TD on 24 attempts.

But after being gashed on the ground in North Platte’s first two possessions, Grand Island permitted just one score in the final 33:55.

“We made some adjustments at halftime and with the exception of one big play, we executed much better in the second half,” Grand Island senior defensive end Carson Leiting said. “Coach T always talks about responding to adversity and that’s what we did. Being able to come back and get this win was big.”

The Islanders’ defense was boosted by Colton Marsh’s fumble recovery in the third quarter and GISH made two crucial fourth-down stops in the fourth quarter. Linebacker Justyce Hostetler and Marsh teamed up on fourth-down tackle with 1:22 to go and Porter Dickenson broke up a fourth-down pass with 21 seconds remaining to seal the victory.

“Those plays were obviously huge,” Tomlin said. “Those kids really rose to the occasion.”