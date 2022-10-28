Grand Island Senior High rallies past Omaha North

Colton Marsh scored on a 14-yard run with 1:08 to play, capping Grand Island Senior High’s rally for a 35-28 victory over Omaha North Friday night in the first round of the Class A state football playoffs at Memorial Stadium.

Two weeks after beating No. 10-rated Omaha North on the road in the regular season, the No. 5 Islanders were able to repeat the feat without standout running back/linebacker Jace Chrisman, who was injured in the first quarter of his team’s 52-0 win at Omaha Northwest on Oct. 21 in the regular-season finale.

“Jace was a great leader this week for us and was coaching up the guys that were going to be backing him up,” said Grand Island coach Jeff Tomlin, whose team upset Omaha North 31-21 on Oct. 14 in a matchup where the Vikings entered with a six-game winning streak having shut out three consecutive opponents. “Coach (Russ) Harvey and his staff put together a heck of an offensive game plan and it’s next man up.

“I think our kids just came to grips with it that they wouldn’t have Jace last Saturday and decided it wasn’t going to hold us back.”

Quarterback Cohen Evans, tight end Cole Thorne and running back Caleb Richardson helped pick up the slack for Grand Island (8-2), which will host Millard South next Friday in the playoff quarterfinals. Evans completed 11 of 21 pass attempts for 212 yards, Thorne caught three passes for 120 yards and Richardson rushed 18 times for 91 yards and two TDs.

“They were really packing the box,” Evans said. “The last time we played them, we were able to run all over them, so we kind of figured they would make adjustments this time. We figured we’d have to open up the passing game and we were able to make some big plays.

“I have a lot of trust in my guys out there.”

Evans also had TD runs of 1 and 5 yards.

“Cohen is just really coming into his own as a decision-maker out there,” Tomlin said. “He was huge.”

Trailing 28-21 with 10:56 to play, Grand Island tied the score at 28-28 on a 5-yard scoring run by Evans that was set up by defensive end Carson Leiting’s fumble recovery at the Omaha North 20. After getting a defensive stop, Evans’ 29-yard third-down pass completion to Thorne set the stage for Marsh’s game-winning TD.

“It was super R-factor, converting a big third down and Cole Thorne just refusing to go down was huge,” Tomlin said of his team’s ability to respond. “It was just a really good team win. I’m just so proud of them.”

The Vikings (6-4) were driving for the tying score in the final minute, but Grand Island cornerback Porter Dickenson forced a fumble at the Islanders’ 12-yard line that was recovered by Marsh and returned to midfield before he slid to the ground with no time remaining on the clock.

Momentum appeared to be in Omaha North’s favor when Evans was stripped while scrambling and Tyson Terry returned the fumble 15 yards for a TD, putting the Vikings ahead 28-21.

“We’re taught in this program from Day One that you always have to respond to adversity,” Evans said. “I was a little down on myself after the fumble, but my guys really picked me up. As an offensive group and as a defensive group, we all came together and finished it out.”

Chrisman, who is expected to return to action next week, was leading Grand Island in rushing yards (890) and TDs (12) and had carried 28 times for 184 yards and three TDs in his team’s regular-season victory over the Vikings. Not only was Chrisman a key cog in Grand Island’s offense, but he was also the squad’s fourth-leading tackler on defense with 60 total stops.

“Our approach this week was that basically we had to get Jace another game,” Evans said. “We didn’t want to see him finish out his season like this, so we just wanted to fight to get to next week so he could play with us again.”

Te’Shaun Porter led Omaha North, rushing 28 times for 187 yards and two TDs. Porter entered the postseason leading Class A with 1,356 rushing yards to go with 20 TDs, including a 120-yard, two-score rushing performance in the first meeting with Grand Island.

North quarterback Sebastian Circo was 11 of 21 passing for 174 yards and a TD.

While none of the players on the field Friday night were in high school the last time Grand Island and Omaha North met in the playoffs, the two programs had their seventh postseason meeting since 2007 on Friday.

The Islanders won in 2007 (10-7) and 2009 (31-18) before the Vikings ended Grand Island’s season three consecutive years (2013, 2014 and 2015), including semifinal wins in 2013 and 2014. In 2018, GISH recorded the largest comeback in Class A state football playoff history, rallying from a 24-0 second-quarter deficit to win 38-24.

“There have been some epic struggles over the years,” Tomlin said. “We’ve faced them now seven times in the playoffs and we know we’re going to have a knock-down, drag-out with them every time. They’re a great program, but tonight, our kids overcame.”

Grand Island 35, Omaha North 28

Omaha North (6-4) 0 13 8 7—28

Grand Island (8-2) 7 7 7 14—35

First Quarter

GI—Cohen Evans 1 run (Heider Alba Meda kick), 8:37.

Second Quarter

GI—Caleb Richardson 3 run (Alba Meda kick), 4:42

ON—Tre’Shaun Porter 12 run (Anthony Cruz kick), 4:19.

ON—Tre’Vionne Brown 44 pass from Sabastian Circo (pass failed), :41.

Third Quarter

ON—Porter 40 run (Porter run), 9:42.

GI—Richardson 52 run (Alba Meda kick) 8:46.

Fourth Quarter

ON—Tyson Terry 12 fumble return (Cruz kick), 10:56.

GI—Evans 5 run (Alba Meda kick), 4:58.

GI—Colton Marsh 14 run (Alba Meda kick), 1:08.

ON GI

First downs 17 21

Rushes-yards 33-199 32-134

Passing yards 174 212

Att-Comp-Int 11-21-0 11-21-1

Total offense 54-373 53-346

Return yards 0 39

Kickoff returns 5-125 4-90

Fumbles-Lost 2-2 2-1

Punts-Avg. 4-14 3-32.3

Penalties-Yards 12-90 5-40

Time of Poss. 25:32 21:28

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing—Omaha North, Porter 28-187, Townsend 5-12. Grand Island, Richardson 18-91, Marsh 5-23, Evans 7-16, Hostetler 1-4, Team 1-0.

Passing—Omaha North, Circo 11-21-0 174. Grand Island, Evans 11-21-1 212.

Receiving—Omaha North, Brown 6-129, Glassman 2-22, Shannon 2-18, Stewart 1-5. Grand Island, Thorne 3-120, Hostetler 3-37, Richardson 1-27, Ramos 2-18, Lange 1-9, Marsh 1-1.