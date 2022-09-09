Grand Island Senior High rallies to win wild game against Norfolk

Trailing 16-7 in the fourth quarter, Class A No. 10 Grand Island Senior High turned to something they weren’t able to in the first half: the rushing attack.

Besides quarterback Cohen Evans’ 79-yard touchdown run, the Islanders ran the ball three times for 12 yards in the first two quarters.

But in the final stanza, GISH time and time again turned to the running tandem of Jace Chrisman and Caleb Richardson. Chrisman ran for two separate 7-yard touchdowns in the quarter, including what ended up being the game winning score with 1:19 left to get his team the 20-16 win over Norfolk Friday.

“We always want to respond when adversity strikes,” Chrisman said. “Our North Platte game and this game are perfect examples of that. Just resetting, styling calm and trusting that our preparation will get us to the victory. Proud of all of the guys for not freaking out and putting their heads down to work back into the game.”

GISH coach Jeff Tomlin said it was his players’ hearts that helped them get the victory.

“I saw a lot of heart which we knew they had,” Tomlin said. “Norfolk’s a very good team, and they deserve a lot of credit. They out executed us for quite a bit of the game, and it wasn’t due to a lack of effort on our part. We made some adjustments at halftime and our seniors led the way leadership wise, and we were able to rally when we needed to and make some big stops down the stretch which we weren’t able to do very often in the first half.”

The Panthers had a chance to score on the final drive of the game after Chrisman’s score. They drove all the way to the Islanders’ 42-yd line with nearly 15 seconds left on the clock.

Norfolk dialed up a shot to the end zone to go for the win but instead, defensive back Porter Dickenson intercepted the ball to seal the game. It was Dickenson’s second such play of the year, after knocking a pass incomplete against North Platte.

“Porter’s playing some super secondary for us,” Tomlin said. “I think our secondary is very, very good. At times it might not have shown tonight, but they lined up and got after it there those last couple of drives and got stops when we needed to and sealed it with the interception.”

GISH was penalized often throughout the game, including having a touchdown called back on a holding call. Tomlin said it’s something they’ll look to address and fix moving forward.

Chrisman ran the ball 13 times for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Richardson ran four times for 54 yards. Evans was 6-for-9 through the air for 98 yards. He also carried the ball six times for 86 yards.

Norfolk’s Kaden Ternus was 23 for 36 with 336 yards, including a 15-yd touchdown to Tanner Eisenahuer in the first quarter.

The Islanders (2-1) take on Lincoln High on the road next Friday. Tomlin said he’ll always take a win but that the team has more work to do.”

“Like I told the kids, I think our ceiling is way higher which is encouraging,” Tomlin said. “We can be a much better football team by the end of the year but until that takes place, we have to win by grit and heart which is awesome. We have to really buckle down on the execution part. …We have to be really mentally tough the rest of the season because every game has the potential to be a nail-biter like this.”

Grand Island 20, Norfolk 16

First Quarter

NOR—Kaden Ternus 15 pass to Tanner Eisenhauer (Jake Licking PAT good), 7:27.

GI—Cohen Evans 79 run (Heider Alba Meda PAT good), 6:40.

NOR—Licking 23 FG

Second Quarter

NOR—Licking 35 FG

Fourth Quarter

NOR—Licking 28 FG

GI—Chrisman 7 run (Alba Meda PAT good), 8:28.

GI—Chrisman 7 run (Alba Meda PAT good), 1:19.