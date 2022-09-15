Grand Island Senior High responds, sweeps past Kearney

After what Grand Island Senior High volleyball coach Marcus Ehrke called a bad night against Lincoln Southwest Tuesday night, he got what he wanted from the Islanders.

A bounce-back sweep.

After getting swept by Class A, No. 3 Lincoln Southwest, Grand Island regrouped and took care of business on its home court, sweeping Kearney 25-16, 25-21, 25-23 Thursday.

“I’m proud of the what the girls did tonight because Tuesday was not our best,” Ehrke said. “The girls came out, responded and played well for the most part.”

And there was no secret where Ehrke wanted the ball to go to. That’s on the duo of Tia Traudt and Haedyn Hoos. The two outside hitters combined for 38 kills on the night. Traudt led the way with 24, while Hoos connected on 14.

Ehrke said that’s a credit to setter Lauren Taylor, who had 34 assists on the night.

“I told Lauren that as long as Tia and Haedyn are swinging, getting us points and not being stopped, keep feeding them. They are hard to stop and if they continue to do what they want, just give them the ball,” Ehrke said. “We’re going to be successful if those two have nights like they did tonight.”

Kearney coach Theison Anderson said the Bearcats had no answers for Traudt and Hoos.

“They both hit the ball really hard and have some nice hard shots,” Anderson said. “They are great out of system and they are not any different when they are in system. When you have outside hitters like they do, that makes you tough to beat.”

Traudt did most of the work in the opening set as she had five straight kills that broke a 12-all tie into a 17-12 lead and the Islanders slowly pulled away to the first-set win.

Then Hoos did her part in the second as she had five kills to help Grand Island break open a close set 17-15 lead into a 24-19 lead before Rylie Huff close it with a kill.

Then the two combined for 16 kills in the third. Traudt had two straight kills to take a 22-16 lead.

But Kearney did not back down, thanks to Halli Clark. She served a 5-0 run to bring the Bearcats back to within 22-21. After the two teams exchanged points, a Sophie Vanderbeek kill tied it at 23-all.

However, the match ended on back-to-back kills from Traudt and Hoos.

Avery Franzen led the Bearcats with nine kills, while Vanderbeek added four. Elli Mehlin dished out 15 assists.

Anderson played 13 players in the match. A lot of those subs helped Kearney get back into the match in the third. He said he was proud to see the Bearcats show some fight.

“I’m glad to see the girls not give up, but I told them in a timeout before the comeback that we better not have a defeated look on our face because I will sub every one of you out and put in someone that wants to play and they responded,” Anderson said. “I’m happy for that.”

Huff had four blocks for the Islanders, while Jaylen Hansen had 27 digs.

Now Grand Island turns their attention to the two-day Lincoln Public Schools Tournament this weekend.

The Islanders will have their work cut out for them as they take on Bellevue West, No. 8 Gretna and No. 1 Lincoln East in their pool on Friday.

“We wanted to take this week one game at a time because we play a lot of games,” Ehrke said. “So we’re happy to get this win and look forward to tomorrow.”

Grand Island 3, Kearney 0

Kearney (6-7) 16; 21; 23

Grand Island (8-5); 25; 25; 25

KEARNEY (Kills-aces-blocks) — Addy Moore 0-0-0, Kiara Dutenhoffer 1-0-0, Paige Mailahn 2-0-0, Karsyn Worley 1-0-0, Emma Talbert 3-0-2, Avery Franzen 9-1-0, Halli Clark 0-1-0, Kelsie Dunbar 0-0-0, Sophie Vanderbeek 4-0-0, Tatum Rusher 3-2-0, Elli Mehliin 1-0-0, Addison Helmbrecht 4-0-1.

GRAND ISLAND (Kills-aces-blocks) — Tia Traudt 24-0-0, Sophia Armstrong 0-0-0, Lily Asche 0-0-0, Keira Jones 0-1-1, Haedyn Hoos 14-0-0, Jaylen Hansen 0-2-0, Kaiden Dahmer 2-0-1, Lauren Taylor 0-2-0, Rylie Huff 4-0-4.

SET ASSISTS—K: Mehlin 15, Clark 4, Worley 1. GI: Taylor 34, Hansen 7, Hoos 1, Dahmer 1.