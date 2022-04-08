 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grand Island Senior High splits at home triangular

The Grand Island Senior High baseball team split their two games in their home triagular Friday at Ryder Park.

The Islanders dropped the opening game to Papillion-La Vista South 6-5 in the opening game but bounced back to defeat Lincoln Northeast 16-6 in six innings.

In the opening game, the Islanders battled back from a 5-1 deficit to score three runs in the sixth inning to cut the deficit to one.

However, Papillion-La Vista South put up one more in the top of the seventh. Grand Island answered back with one in the bottom and had a chance to do more with two outs but Braden Lee lined out to second to end the game.

GISH coach Kirby Wells said he was proud of his guys for hanging in there.

“We told the guys to keep getting quality at-bats and keep fighting, and we did, just came up a hair short,” Wells said.

The defense committed only one error in the loss, but Wells said his pitchers gave up too many free passes.

“We gave up too many base runners with walks and hit by pitches,” he said. “We have to clean that up,”

The Islanders gave up five walks, and hit two batters in the loss. Sam Hartman was 3 for 4 with a RBI to lead Grand Island.

The second game was similar as the Islanders trailed Lincoln Northeast 6-4 going into the bottom of the sixth inning.

That’s when the Grand Island offense exploded sending 14 batters to the plate, and scored 10 runs. All 10 runs were scored with two outs.

Wells said that is a testament to his team, having a never give up attitude. He added that it came down to fundamental baseball.

“We never gave up,” said Wells. “After being down 6-1 things weren’t looking good but I was very proud with the way we had quality at bats and the way we responded scoring ten runs with two outs.

“We moved the ball with two strikes, we cut down our strike outs a ton, and that is something we have been working on.”

Northeast starter Chase Blanchard was pulled in after 3.2 innings after giving up two runs on three hits. Chase Moorhead came in and only went one inning surrendering two runs. Maxwell Roberts was the next pitcher for the Rockets. Maxwell gave up five walks and hit a batter while taking the loss.

In all, LNE gave up eight walks, 18 hits, 16 runs, and hit three Islanders while striking out only six.

With the win, the Islanders move to 3-6 and snaps a five-game losing streak.

Wells said the “W” felt good. “I told the boys we haven’t been playing bad baseball but a few things haven’t gone our way in a couple games and they went our way this game. This one feels really good.”

Grand Island boxscores

Game One

Papillion-LaVista South 002 120 1—6 8 4

Grand Island 100 003 1—5 9 1

WP—Drumheller. LP—Fay. 2B—PLVS: Hurst; GI: Hartman. 3B—PLVS: Wallace.

Game Two

Lincoln NE 105 000—6 5 1

Grand Island 011 2(10)2—16 10 2

WP—Evans. LP—Blanchard. 2B—LNE: Wilken; GI: Fay, Rath, Evans, Nelson. 3B—GI: Douglass.

