Grand Island Senior High splits doubleheader with Lincoln North Star

On a night when Grand Island Senior High’s bats were largely silent, the Islanders were able to earn a doubleheader split thanks to pitching prowess.

Cohen Evans hurled 5 2/3 strong innings and got relief help from Caiden Rath, helping Grand Island post a 4-1 victory over Lincoln North Star in the nightcap Monday at Ryder Park. The win came after Cameron Teinert fired a two-hit shutout in a 2-0 victory for the Gators in the opener, halting the Islanders’ three-game winning streak.

“Our pitching was outstanding tonight,” GISH coach Kirby Wells said. “We had 14 innings with one earned run allowed. I was really proud of every pitcher that got up there today.”

Coming off a 10-strikeout performance in a game that saw his squad suffer a 2-1 loss to Columbus in last week’s Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament, Evans struck out seven and allowed just two hits and one earned run against North Star (8-9)

“Cohen gave us another great start, following up his great start against Columbus in the HAC Tournament,” Wells said. “He’s getting ahead right now with his fastball and establishing his fastball early and then throwing his breaking ball for strikes.

“When Cohen has got command of his fastball and breaking ball, he’s going to be tough because he throws with great velocity. He’s been attacking hitters and that’s what we want to see.”

After struggling a bit with his control early, Evans recorded all seven of his strikeouts in his final 3 2/3 innings pitched. The Gators scored their lone run in the top of the first inning with the help of a pair of walks issued by Evans.

“The first two inning were a little rough, but then I was able to settle in with my two-seam fastball,” Evans said. “I had to get my legs under me because I was just leaning off the mound and not really getting into my legs.

“Once I got into a rhythm, I was feeling good — feeling confident.”

After committing three errors in the opening-game loss, the Islanders tightened up their defense in game two. The only error in the nightcap was charged to Evans on a pickoff throw to first base that got away.

After that, the junior right-hander was dominant.

“I definitely feel like I have been throwing lots of quality strikes and my defense has been really good behind me,” Evans said. “They’ve just been picking me up and that’s big.

“We needed a win because it was important after getting knocked off our little winning streak to bounce back.”

Rath entered in relief with two out and two on base in the top of the sixth. After walking his first hitter, the junior lefty got out of the inning with a strikeout and pitched a scoreless seventh to earn the save.

“It was Caiden’s third outing on the mound all year and it was great to see him come in and rise to that occasion, getting his first varsity save,” Wells said. “I’m very proud of him.”

Grand Island (7-8) produced all of its offense in the bottom of the second when Tyler Fay drilled a three-run double to left-center field. Fay then scored on the back end of a double steal with Sam Hartman, putting the Islanders ahead 4-1.

“That was a big hit by Fay,” Wells said. “Defensively in the first game, we did some uncharacteristic things and we didn’t give him any run-support, so it was great to see Tyler come back in the second game and give our offense a lift.”

The opening game was a pitcher’s duel as Teinert tossed a two-hit shutout, striking out 12 and walking three. That performance allowed the senior right-hander to best Grand Island’s Fay, who struck out 12 and walked one, allowing four hits and two unearned runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Kaden Kuusela added 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for Grand Island.

North Star took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth when Caden Steiger’s fly ball to right field was lost in the sun for a double. After an error and a walk to load the bases, Lynden Bruegman drew a walk to push the Gators’ first run across.

Kade Seip helped North Star score another unearned run in the sixth, reaching on an infield single before eventually scoring with the help of a wild pitch and an error. The 2-0 lead was more than enough for Teinert as the Islanders got their only two base hits in the third when Hunter Jensen and Eli Arends recorded infield singles.

Grand Island returns to action at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when it hosts Lincoln Pius X in a single game at Ryder Park.

“We’ve got a difficult test (Tuesday) with Pius,” Wells said. “They’re always a very good team and well-coached. We’ll have to come ready to play good baseball if we want to keep on winning.”