Grand Island Senior High sweeps Lincoln High in home opener

The Grand Island Senior High swimming team got the home portion of its schedule started just like any team would like.
With a sweep.
The Islanders girls defeated Lincoln High 104-46 while the boys won 81-74 Thursday at the Grand Island YMCA. “It’s always nice to swim at home and the kids were really excited about getting the chance to swim at home for the first time this season,” GISH coach Brian Jensen said.
The girls captured 10 of the 11 events, including all three relays, to earn their sweep. The Islanders also went 1-2-3 in two events.
Grand Island got the meet started by winning the 200 medley relay (2:18.47) with Hannah Dankert, Lily Wilson, Ashlyn Muhlbach and Reagan Greer.
Jensen said getting the win in the first event is always good to see.
“That’s a good win, especially since it’s the start of the meet because that helps sets the tone,” Jensen said.
Grand Island sophomore Gracie Wilson was involved in four victories.
She won the 50 freestyle (29.75) and 400 freestyle 5:02.70 (5:02.70), and was part of the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays (2:03.10 and 4:23.27, respectively). She was on the 200 freestyle relay with Lily Brennan, Ashley Nelson and Kate Novinski, while joining Greer, Muhlbach and Brennan on the 400 freestyle relay.
“She really had a good day for us,” Jensen said.
The Islanders went 1-2-3 in both the 100 butterfly and 100 freestyle.
Novinski captured the 100 butterfly (1:13.06), followed by Lily Wilson (1:18.78) and Breenan (1:19.20).
Greer took the 100 freestyle (1:06.21), followed by Muhlbach (1:07.58) and Nia Fill (1:16.00).
Novinski also won the 200 individual medley (2:39.14), while Brennan captured the 200 freestyle (2:26.51) and Dankert took the 100 breaststroke (1:31.37).
The girls are undefeated so far in duals during the early part of the season.
“They are having a nice start to the season,” Jensen said.
Michael Sambula was involved in four wins to lead the Islander boys. Individually, he won the 100 freestyle (57.12) and 100 breaststroke (1:15.13). He joined Gianluca Ragazzo, Luke Dankert and younger brother David on both the 200 freestyle relay (1:47.47) and 400 freestyle relay (4:01.21).
“Even though those weren’t his normal events, Michael still had a great day,” Jensen said.
Grand Island went 1-2-3 in both the 50 freestyle and 400 freestyle.
Dankert won the 50 freestyle (25.99), followed by Matthew Trejo (29.02) and Owen O’Neill (29.77). Calvin Phan captured the 400 freestyle (5:58.03), followed by Connor Duering (6:50.73) and Evan Skalka (6:51.82).
In other events, Daniel Sambula claimed the 200 freestyle (2:17.58), while Ragazzo won the 200 IM (2:33.49).
“The boys were a little closer than I expected,” Jensen said. “We were missing some kids that would have scored points for us but I’m happy that they got the win.”
The Islanders are off until a meet at Norfolk Tuesday before heading to the Lincoln Southeast Invite next weekend.
“That’s a pretty good week for us,” Jensens said. “I’m sure we’ll have our kids swimming in their usual events. Hopefully both teams can keep swimming well for us.”