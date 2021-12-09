Grand Island Senior High sweeps Lincoln High in home opener

The Grand Island Senior High swimming team got the home portion of its schedule started just like any team would like.

With a sweep.

The Islanders girls defeated Lincoln High 104-46 while the boys won 81-74 Thursday at the Grand Island YMCA. “It’s always nice to swim at home and the kids were really excited about getting the chance to swim at home for the first time this season,” GISH coach Brian Jensen said.

The girls captured 10 of the 11 events, including all three relays, to earn their sweep. The Islanders also went 1-2-3 in two events.

Grand Island got the meet started by winning the 200 medley relay (2:18.47) with Hannah Dankert, Lily Wilson, Ashlyn Muhlbach and Reagan Greer.

Jensen said getting the win in the first event is always good to see.

“That’s a good win, especially since it’s the start of the meet because that helps sets the tone,” Jensen said.

Grand Island sophomore Gracie Wilson was involved in four victories.