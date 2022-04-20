Grand Island Senior High sweeps past Lincoln Northeast 9-0

The Grand Island Senior High girls tennis team ended a busy part of their schedule on a positive note.

After competing in either duals or invites for the fifth time in 10 days, the Islanders ended that with a 9-0 win over Lincoln Northeast Wednesday at Grand Island Senior High.

“We’ve been busy the past couple days and played a lot of matches,” GISH coach Josh Budler said. “But for the most part, we’ve been playing well and the results are falling for us. The girls came out and took care of business today.”

The Islanders had no problems in the singles matches as the closest matches were won by 8-3 scores by Katelyn Rodriguez at No. 2 singles and Annika Staab at No. 4 singles.

The only close match of the dual came at No. 3 doubles where Staab teamed with Emma Tennant by defeating Harlee Damme and Chelsea Faulkner 8-6.

Budler said it’s nice to see those two win a close match.

“It was probably a little tighter than they both thought it should have been but they got the job done,” Budler said. “When you get into a tight tennis match and the score is close, it gets a nerve racking but I’m proud to see them pull through and get the win.”

The Islanders are off until their home meet on Thursday, April 29 that will be played at both GISH and Ryder Park.

“The girls are off until then so that’s nice,” Budler said. “The meet will be a good one with some really good teams. That gives us a chance to get to get to work and get better in practice.”

