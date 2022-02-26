Grand Island Senior High swimmers bring home medals

LINCOLN — Luke Dankert had a successful state swimming meet for the Grand Island Senior High boys swimming team.

The Islander junior brought home a pair of medals during Saturday’s meet at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Dankert brought home a pair of fourth-place finishes in the 200 individual medley, coming in at 1:54.63 and 100 breaststroke with a new personal record and school record 57.46.

“That was a good day for him,” GISH coach Brian Jensen said. “He missed breaking the record in the 200 IM. He just missed a few turns but he still swam well. He broke the school record again in the 100 backstroke so that was really good to see. He had a good day for us.”

On the girls side, Kate Novinski was the big highlight for the Islanders.

The Grand Island Central Catholic sophomore student finished third in the 100 backstroke with a new personal record and school record 57.70. She also tied a school record while swimming in the 100 freestyle consolations where she finished 12th with a personal record 54.02.

“She had quite a day too with shattering the school record in the 100 backstroke and tying the school record in the 100 freestyle,” Jensen said. “Getting that time in the 100 backstroke was something she really worked for.”

Lilly Brennan and Gianluca Ragazzo were the other medalists for the Islanders. Brennan finished eighth in the 100 backstroke (1:00.33), while Ragazzo was sixth in the 100 freestyle (4:55.31).

“I’m happy to see those kids get medals,” Jensen said.

The Islander girls made finals in the 400 freestyle relay but was disqualified.

Grand Island had numerous competitors with Novinski swimming in consolation rounds.

Novinski and Brennan both competed on the 200 medley relay with Gracie Wilson and Ashlyn Muhlbach and they finished 10th at 1:51.94. while Lily Wilson was 13th in the 500 freestyle (5:32.56).

On the boys, Dankert and Ragazzo swam with both brothers Michael and David Sambula-Monzalvo in both the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay. The team finished 11th in both the 200 medley relay (1:40.77) and 400 freestyle relay (3:18.91).

Individually, Michael Sambula-Monzalvo was 13th in the 500 freestyle (4:55.31) and 16th in the 200 freestyle (1:46.14), while Ragazzo was 14th (22.03).

Those efforts helped the boys finish 12th with 75 points, while the girls came in 14th with 50 points.

Jensen said a young Islander squad got the full taste of the state meet.

“I thought we could have performed than what we showed but they still competed hard, especially on Saturday,” Jensen said. “We’ll have a majority of those girls back so I hope they’ll learn from this. And we’ll have Luke, Michael and David back for the boys and losing one of the boys state qualifiers. I’m excited to see what the group coming back can do in the future.”

Lincoln Southwest swept the team titles. The girls captured the title with 294 points, two more than Omaha Marian. The boys won their second-straight title with 394.5 points, 12.5 points more than runner-up Omaha Creighton Prep.