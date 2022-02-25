Grand Island Senior High swimmers competing for medals at state swim meet

LINCOLN — A few members of the Grand Island Senior High swimming teams are guaranteed to bring home medals from the state tournament swimming meet.

Both teams will bring home three medalists after the first day of the state swimming meet at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

On the boys side, Luke Dankert will bring home two individual medals in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke. He finished with the third-fastest time in the 200 individual medley after finishing at 1:56.44, while having the fifth-fastest in the 100 breastroke at 57.60.

“Despite a few minors mistakes on his turns, he really had a good day for us,” GISH coach Brian Jensen said. “

Ginaluca Ragazzo will swim in the 100 freestyle final after finishing with the sixth-best time of prelims at 47.91.

On the girls, Kate Novinski and Lilly Breenan will both swim in the 100 backstroke finals. Novinski finished with the third-best time out of prelims after swimming a personal-best 58.27. Brennan has the sixth-fastest time after swimming 59.54.

Also, Novinski joins Ashley Nelson, and sisters Lily and Gracie Wilson in the 400 freestyle relay. The foursome had the eighth-fastest time of 3:42.12 from prelims.

“We probably could have had more in finals, but there were very good swims today,” Jensen said. “Kate and Lily swam really well in the backstroke and the relay did a great job.”

The Islanders will also have a few swimmers competing in consolation finals. They can still score points.

For the boys, Michael Sambula-Monzalvo competes in the 200 freestyle

(1:46.14) and 500 freestyle (4:50.94), Gianluca Ragazzo in the 50 freestyle (22.03)

The 200 medley relay of Dankert, Ragazzo and brothers Michael and David Sambula-Monzalvo will swim together in both the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays. The 200 medley team swam 1:41.30, while the 400 freestyle team swam 3:21.69.

On the girls, Novinski will swim in the 100 freestyle (54.45), while Lily Wilson competes in the 500 freestyle (5:32.89)

The 200 medley relay of Brennan, Novinski, Gracie Wilson and Ashlyn Muhlbach will swim together after finishing with a 1:52.70 time.

“I think some of the girls were kind of shell-shocked. We were just a little bit off today in some events,” Jensen said. “Maybe there were some nerves today. Hopefully they got that out of their system and will better swims tomorrow.”

Second day action will begin at 11 p.m. Saturday.